Craft, paint and be happy with ship-to-your-house kits from local businesses and virtual craft tutorials and classes.
If you have a local craft class in virtual format or kits available, send us a note here so we can add it to the list. We'll be updating this live with more current info so check back.
This list was last updated April 1, 2020.
Creative Kind
Creative Kind is offering paid online workshops and crafting kits. New this week, Creative Kind will host "Crafty Hours" through Zoom. Catch these free family-friendly live streaming workshops on Wednesday evenings on Facebook or Friday evenings on their Instagram.
Where: 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 182
Mildred and Dildred
Creative Juice
The studio is offering free live streaming — Bob Ross style. Follow along if your supplies are stocked. Delivery options for kits coming soon!
Where: 6530 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
Arte Bella
The studio is setting up kits for purchase and will offer free online classes and free delivery.
Where: Arte Bella, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
Lucky Cat Social Art
Lucky Cat is offering online tutorials for at-home crafting using found materials.
Where: Lucky Cat Social Art, 7872 N. Oracle Road
Beadholiday
Order jewelry making kits made from stone, crystal and glass at Beadholiday and have them shipped to you. You can also catch some livestreaming help on their Facebook page.
Where: 355 E. Fort Lowell Rd.
Color Me Mine
Order a statue, piggy bank or a mug from Color Me Mine and have a painting party at home. Call to customize your kit at 520-790-1100 or email tucson@colormemine.com. Kits are available online for delivery or shipping.