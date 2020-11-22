It seems like almost every Tucson wall tells a story.
Some of them involve the Virgen de Guadalupe and others involve a man's skull shooting colorful beams of light into the ether.
Here's just a little selection of some of our favorites seen around town. Tucson's muralists continue to be hard at work during the pandemic creating images that are both hopeful and thought provoking.
UPDATE: Now with 7 more murals that you can find all around Tucson.
Liz Taylor mural
A young Elizabeth Taylor is the star of this mural by Sean John Cannon painted on the wall of the Old Town Apartments in Armory Park.
Location: 720 S. Fifth Ave.
Flying saucers mural
Ignacio Garcia's sci-fi inspired mural is out of this world. Find it on the east side of the building that used to house Copper Country Antiques.
Location: 5055 E. Speedway
Hot tip: Although Copper Country Antiques closed, you can still score some vintage finds next door at the Speedway Antique Mall.
La Suprema Works Mural
This massive mural covers the entire north wall of La Suprema Works & Events in Barrio Viejo. Artist Isaac Caruso designed the artwork inspired by the culture and history of the building and neighborhood and it was painted with the help of community members to commemorate the 20th anniversary of United Way's Days of Caring.
Location: 319 W. Simpson Street
Hot tip: La Suprema Works is housed inside the building that was formerly a tortilla factory and while you can't see them in the photo here, there are a couple giant tortillas that are part of the design.
Community Scholars mural
Artist Melo Dominguez created this mural depicting community leaders and the many forms of activism and knowledge everyone possesses as part of Arizona Arts Live's Ready for a Renaissance campaign. As part of the project, local artists were commissioned to create murals showing what Tucson's post-pandemic renaisssance might look like.
Location: Wheels and More, 4801 S. 12th Ave.
Danny Martin Murals
Find these two murals by Tucson's king of black and white skeleton murals, Danny Martin, in Armory Park and by the UA. One features a woman taking a selfie and the other features a mustachioed
Location: Southeast corner of East 12th Street and South Arizona Avenue, across from Armory Park.
Location: East wall of Momo's, 1838 E. Sixth St.
Creative Machines Murals
Muralist Jessica Gonzales created this massive mural spanning two wall at the headquarters of Creative Machines, a Tucson-based design and manufacturing firm known for its interactive public art installations, exhibits, sculptures and ball machines. Gonzales finished the mural in September 2020 and wrote in Instagram that its the largest work she's completed to date. Her partner Dakin Martin assisted with the mural.
Nadia Hagen of Flam Chen and All Souls Procession, painted this mural showing some of Creative Machines most beloved projects over the years. We bet you can find a few you know.
Location: Creative Machines, 4141 E. Irvington Road
The Loft Cinema
Jessica Gonzales turned this art she created for The Loft Cinema's 2019 Film Fest into a mural on one of the theater's external walls in September 2020.
Location: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Hot tip: You can buy a t-shirt with this image from The Loft Cinema's online shop.
Wagon Burner Arts mural in Barrio Hollywood
This stunning mural by Wagon Burner Arts brightens up the west wall of Tucson Computer, a repair shop in the Barrio Hollywood neighborhood.
Location: 1016 W. St. Mary's Road
Hot Tip: You can see a timelapse of the creation of this mural and others on the Wagon Burner Arts Instagram page.
Tucson Welcomes U mural
This rad new Ignacio Garcia mural is giving us some serious '80s-'90s vibes.
Location: 1010 E. Broadway Blvd.
Hot Tip: Broadway Boulevard is kind of a mess right now due to the massive street widening project. Murals like this help brighten that commute, you can see it when you're driving eastbound on Broadway.
Safe Shift mural
Patty Vallance, a businesswoman and philanthropist who spent many years volunteering and raising funds for the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation, commissioned this mural by Wagon Burner Arts. "This mural shows the camaraderie of brotherhood among firefighters. The image in the middle pays respect to those that have fallen while on the job," Wagon Burner Arts shared on Instagram. The mural also pays tribute to other first responders and to Vallance, who died before it was completed.
Location: 2801 E. Grant Road
Hot Tip: The mural is on the west wall of Safe Shift, an estate sale store which raises money for the Greater Tucson Foundation, so when you visit you can also shop for a cause.
Jessica Gonzales Mural
Another stunning mural by Jessica Gonzales can be found in the Barrio Viejo neighborhood.
Location: In the area of Ninth Avenue and 17th Street
Cicli Noe Murals
Cicli Noe, a South Tucson bike repair shop, is home to two large murals themed around transportation and cycling created by Rock "Cyfi" Martinez. The first mural has a reminder to be aware of all those who share our streets including pedestrians and cyclists. The second mural features a large-scaled image of BMX competitor Kevin Peraza, who grew up in Tucson and is an X Games gold medalist.
Location: 1622 S. Sixth Ave.
Stillness
This mural by Yu Yu Shiratori is one of the newest additions to Tucson's mural scene and is one of several murals that can be seen at the MSA Annex.
Location: North wall of the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Tuxon Hotel
Joe Pagac and FORS Architecture collaborated on this delightful mural that greets guests at the newly opened Tuxon Hotel.
Location: East wall of The Tuxon Hotel, 960 S. Freeway
Las Adelitas mural
This mural designed by Paco Velez Anzueto is nearly complete and is part of a large collection of murals that can be found on the east wall of his gallery Studio One: A Space for Art and Activism and the Toole Shed. "All of the murals are political and have something to say that represents our community," he says. "This is an homage to las Adelitas of the Mexican revolution and an homage to our warrior women of today."
Location: 197 E. Toole Ave.
Hope. Pass it on
A group of artists all contributed to this vibrant mural with a hopeful message in early June. The artists are: Tommy Ohlrich, Sketch71, KT Held, Mel 'Melo' Dominguez, Lourdes Escalante, Sawaki, Koraima Lupian and Araceli G. and was organized by Wagon Burner Arts.
Location: The north wall of the Dan Kalm State Farm Insurance Agency, 2654 N. Campbell Ave.
Black Lives Matter Project Murals
In early June following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the wave of protests across the country, Tucson artists Robbie Lee Harris, Adia Jamille, To-Ree-Nee Wolf and Nolan Patterson painted murals focusing on hope and love as part of the Black Lives Mural Project in collaboration with muralist Joe Pagac. These murals are temporary so be sure to experience them sooner than later.
Robbie Lee Harris used the Rialto Theatre's east wall to create a mural that was uplifting and hopeful but would also help start conversations about the treatment of people of color, he told the Arizona Daily Star.
Location: On the east wall of the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Adia Jamille's design is vibrant and colorful and depicts African Americans experiencing the everyday joys of life.
Location: On the west side of the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
To-Ree-Nee Wolf's bold mural (adjacent to Jamille's at MSA Annex) is of four black people and also incorporates ravens, often found in her work.
Location: On the west side of the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
This mural created by Nolan Patterson is one of several murals with empowering messages on the east wall of the Studio One: A Space for Art and Activism and the Toole Shed.
Location: 197 E. Toole Ave.
Tucson Together
Jessica Gonzales painted this mural in mid-April and each letter in the word 'together' is done in the style of the logos of iconic local Tucson establishments.
Where to find it: On the east wall of Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
Black Lives Matter Mural
Camila Ibarra created this Black Lives Matter mural to support the movement.
Location: On the northeast corner of Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Wild for the Night
Chris Miller painted this mural says the Tucson desert inspired this mural, painted in 2017, which includes a wildcat, saguaros, the mountains and a sunset.
Location: On the north wall of 2610 N. Stone Ave.
Whale mural
Find these floating whales it near the corner of Campbell Avenue and Grant Road. They're painted by local artist Joe Pagac. He says the mural represents the idea of thriving even under the most challenging circumstances. This is one of five murals commissioned this summer by Banner-University Medical Center Tucson. crdex`
Location: The old Catalina Theater building, 2320 N. Campbell Ave.
Hot tip: Some Tucsonans may recognize the adjacent lot as the former location of the midtown Bookmans, which has since moved to the Rancho Center plaza on Speedway Boulevard.
Desert heart mural
If you needed proof that saguaros are the heart of the desert, look no further than this heart mural created by well-known Phoenix artist Lalo Cota. Find this mural a couple buildings down from The Loft Cinema heading east on Speedway. It's also one of the murals commissioned by Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.
Location: Custom Auto Sound by Stero Pad building, 3443 E. Speedway Blvd.
Hot tip: The bobcat in the mural is a little nod to the University of Arizona.
No-Tel Motel mural
Painted just below the notable No-Tel Motel sign on Oracle Road, Jessica Gonzales's mural connects the city's street art scene to Tucson's interesting past. It's one of the five murals commissioned by Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.
Location: No-Tel Motel, 2425 N. Oracle Road
Hot tip: The heart the woman is holding in the mural is meant to convey compassion and the feathers represent worries floating away.
Fourth Avenue mural
If this artwork puts you at ease, lean into it — That was the intention behind Ignacio Garcia's latest mural, which can be found on Fourth Avenue at the A Foam and Fabric Place building.
Location: A Foam and Fabric Place, 246 N. Fourth Ave.
Hot tip: The calming colors and woman's relaxed facial expression are meant to evoke feelings of tranquility and breathing easy.
Desert lungs mural
Lalo Cota created another mural for Banner, which can be found near the corner of Oracle Road and Prince Road.
Location: 3540 N. Oracle Road
Hot tip: Similar to the other mural he created of the heart saguaro, the tree and lungs signify life.
Selena mural at American Eat Co.
Local artist Jonny Ballesteros spent about two weeks spray painting this '90s-inspired image of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez on an American Eat Co. wall, just in time for the Tejano music queen's birthday this past spring.
Location: American Eat Co. and Market, 1439 S. Fourth Ave.
Hot tip: Ballesteros says the mural was envisioned by Lower Arizona, an online shop and Instagram account that celebrates hip hop and Mexican culture.