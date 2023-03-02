Snow in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains on March 2, 2023

Tucsonans woke up to a winter wonderland this morning. 

An inch of snow dropped at the Tucson International Airport, according to the National Weather Service, making today the "10th occurrence of measurable snow in Tucson's March climate history." Other areas around Tucson received more than an inch.

Mount Lemmon, on the other hand, received an entire foot of snow last night — and it's still coming down, Mt. Lemmon Hotel says.

Because we love seeing snow-covered saguaros, here are a bunch of photos from today's snow day.

Snow in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains on March 2, 2023

Gil Salazar captured this photo in Saguaro National Park East on March 2, 2023.
