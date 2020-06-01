A peaceful vigil is planned for Monday, June 1 to remember George Floyd and speak out against police brutality.
The candlelight vigil, Enough is Enough: Remembering George Floyd, will take place at the Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. 2nd Street from 6-7:45 p.m. Originally scheduled for 7 p.m., the vigil's time has been changed due to an 8 p.m. curfew set by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Sunday.
Guests are asked to wear masks and bring their own candles.
"What has been lost in the riots is that people are forgetting George Floyd," says Jahmar Anthony, who organized the event with Zion Givens. "His legacy and his name are being overshadowed. What I see on the news, the looting and stealing and rioting, that's what is being associated with this man's name."
Anthony says that both Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus have been invited to attend the vigil to listen to the experiences shared and make changes based on what they hear.
"My hope and intent is that I really want to open up people's eyes," Anthony says. "With the mayor and the chief of police, they can see the pain in our community that is the reason why people are acting out."
Anthony emphasized the peaceful nature of the vigil.
Addressing some confusion on social media, Anthony says that the Tucson Police Department is not a sponsor. Nor is any other organization, Anthony says.
"It's just two black Americans who believe that enough is enough," Anthony says.
Black Lives Matter Tucson has posted on Facebook that the group will not attend the vigil but is instead supporting another celebration of black lives on Saturday, June 6 on the University of Arizona campus. You can find more information about that event on the Black Lives Matter Tucson Facebook page.
If you can't attend tonight's vigil, Anthony asks that you vote in the next election. And if you see police brutality, speak up.
"This is my way of trying to save my city and bring healing..." Anthony says. "I'm just trying to heal my community."
If you go
What: "Enough is Enough" candlelight vigil
When: Monday, June 1, 6-7:45 p.m.
Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. 2nd Street
More info: Go here