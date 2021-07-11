'Revenge of the Nerds' filming

Actors Anthony Edwards, far right and Robert Carradine, center, stumble with their suitcases during a scene for the film, "Revenge of the Nerds" on January 30, 1984. Annette Knapp, far left and Susan Schellmeyer, were extras who played women enjoying a picnic on the University of Arizona campus. The movie was filmed in areas in and around the campus. 

 Alan Dorow / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson was once a movie hub, with dozens and dozens of movies filmed here over the last several decades.

So, we put together a list of as many as we could think of (and find in our archives). 

The newest movie on the list is the 2021 film "Spiked," which includes scenes shot at the former Arizona Daily Star building on Tucson's south side (and is available to stream through Amazon for about four bucks).

As for the oldest film on the list, that award goes to the silent western "The Mine with the Iron Door," filmed in 1924. 

But among the most popular (arguably) on the list:

  • "Can't Buy Me Love," with Patrick Dempsey filmed in spots such as Tucson High School and Tucson Mall
  • "Stir Crazy," with Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder filmed around the downtown area
  • "Tin Cup," with Kevin Costner filmed at locations including Hotel Congress and Tubac Golf Resort & Spa
  • "Revenge of the Nerds," with Robert Carradine filmed on the University of Arizona campus
  • "Major League," with Charlie Sheen, Wesley Snipes and Tom Berenger filmed at Hi Corbett Field
  • "Boys on the Side" with Whoopi Goldberg and Drew Barrymore filmed at various locations including Teatro Carmen 

Also, shoutout to Old Tucson Studios: Hundreds of movies and TV shows were filmed there. HUNDREDS.

Without further ado, here's a long alphabetical list of movies filmed in Tucson — with some fun photos added into the mix. (Did we miss any films? Email us at thisistucson@tucson.com

Hot tip: Some of the movies on the below list are available to watch through streaming services such as Amazon, YouTube, Hulu, Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu. Search your streaming service and see what's available!

Aces: Iron Eagle III - 1992

Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore - 1974

Almost Famous - 2000

Arizona - 1940

Away We Go - 2009

Baraka - 1992

The Bells of St. Mary's - 1945

Bodies, Rest & Motion - 1993

Boys on the Side - 1995

The film “Boys on the Side,” starring Drew Barrymore, left, and Whoopi Goldberg, center, takes characters straight through Tucson, with a scene filmed at the historic Teatro Carmen downtown.

Broken Arrow - 1950

Cannonball Run II - 1984

The Cannonball Run 1981

Can't Buy Me Love - 1987

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind - 2002

Death Wish - 1974

Duel in the Sun - 1946

Easy Rider - 1969

Eating Out - 2004

El Dorado - 1966

Fast Getaway II - 1994

Photo of Patrick Dempseyon the set of the 1987 movie "Can't Buy Me Love" filmed at Tucson High. This is scanned from a 1987 THS yearbook. 

Fire Birds - 1990

Geronimo: An American Legend - 1993

Glory Road - 2006

Goats - 2012

Groom Lake - 2002

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral - 1957

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man - 1991

Hawmps! - 1976

Hombre - 1967

How the West Was Won - 1962

Jesus' Son - 1999

A Kiss Before Dying - 1956

Mary Shelley's The Last Man - 2008

Lilies of the Field - 1963

Fans during the filming for the movie "Major League" in the stands at Hi Corbett Field in July, 1988. 

Los Locos - 1997

Lost Horizon - 1937

Major League - 1989

McLintock! - 1963

The Mine with the Iron Door - 1924

Nemesis - 1992

Night of the Lepus - 1972

The Outlaw Josey Wales - 1976

Perdita Durango - 1997

The crew for the movie “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in 2008. The movie attempts to pass Tucson off as an airfield back east.

The Quick and the Dead - 1987 TV movie

Red River - 1948

Revenge of the Nerds - 1984

Rio Bravo - 1959

Rio Lobo - 1970

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion - 1997

South of Heaven, West of Hell - 2000

Spiked - 2021

A Star is Born - 1976

Stay Tuned - 1992

Stir Crazy - 1980

Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp in “Tombstone” filmed at Old Tucson Studios in 1993.

Terminal Velocity - 1994

¡Three Amigos! - 1986

Tin Cup - 1996

Tom Horn - 1980

Tombstone - 1993

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen - 2009

The Trial of Billy Jack - 1974

The Villain - 1979

The Westerner - 1940

White Line Fever - 1975

Winchester '73 - 1950

Wings - 1927

The Wraith - 1986

The Young Animals - 1968

Young Guns II - 1990

Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder are two zany New York city boys temporarily detained on their journey west to find fame and fortune in “Stir Crazy.” The movie featured the old Pima County Courthouse and other downtown locations.

