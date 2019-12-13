So sorry to tell you this, but Christmas is in 12 days.
Cue all the feelings. 😲😍😩🤣
And since we're pretty sure the people in your life don't want to unwrap two turtle doves (although we'd take five golden rings), you may need a few gift ideas.
We're here to help. This list includes a mix of local shops and products. You've got this.
For the nature lover
• The gift shop at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, is a one-stop shop for the people on your list who love the outdoors, cacti and locally-made goods. Here you'll find a wide range of art, books, home decor, jewelry, candles and more all inspired by the desert. Look for the "made in Tucson" stickers throughout the store for items made by local artisans. You can even find some items made from things found right in the gardens like Three Little Bees Honey. Go here for more information.
• Though it might be a bit of a drive depending on what part of town you live in, the store at the Western National Parks Association is well worth the trip at 12800 N. Vistoso Village in Oro Valley. Here you can find a wide range of gifts and collectibles that celebrate the southwest for the person who loves the great outdoors. Every purchase helps support educational programs, research and more at 71 national parks.
For the person who would rather spend an evening with her dog
• You know this person. Their dog probably has its own Instagram profile, they can frequently be seen in matching outfits and accessories and they go everywhere together. Luckily, Tucson is an incredibly pet-friendly town with several businesses that cater solely to our most loyal, four-legged citizens. Rosie's Barkét has two locations (one near Fourth Avenue and one in Oro Valley), and offers DIY wash stations (you can also pamper your pooch with silk drops, minty toothpaste and a blueberry facial), puppy pastries, chew toys, and other accessories for dogs and their humans. Go here for more information.
• The husband and wife team at Tucson-based company Kona+Loki (named for two of their suuuper cute pups), hand make a wide variety of bandannas, collars and bows. Their items are made from responsibly-sourced textiles and come in several different prints so no pup ever has to wear the same thing twice.
For the aspiring Bob Ross
• Stock up on essentials for your favorite artist at Posner's Art Store on University Boulevard. For more than 100 years, this store has supplied Tucson artists with oil paints, canvases, colored pencils, charcoals and all other supplies necessary to complete their latest masterpieces no matter the medium. Learn more about their inventory here.
• For the more casual artist, a guided class at any one of Tucson's paint and sip spots like Creative Juice, Brush & Bottle and Tipsy Picassos might be just the thing they need to jump start their creativity.
• Since Tucson is home to so many talented people you can find an art-centric gift made by a local artist at many galleries, boutiques and specialty shops all throughout the city. Check out this Arizona Daily Star story for some favorite ideas under $50.
For the book lover
• Every summer, #ThisIsTucson puts together a list of books with Tucson and Arizona connections. These lists are a treasure trove of book recommendations. Go here and here to see them. Some of our favorites include the poetry collection "Where Clouds are Formed" by Ofelia Zepeda, "The Wood Wife" by Terri Windling, "Pure Land: A True Story of Three Lives, Three Cultures and the Search for Heaven on Earth" by Annette McGivney and anything by Tucson author Jillian Cantor.
• Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave., is a local, woman-owned book store with a solid collection of local books, plus all of the bookish goodies you hope to find — socks, notebooks, bags, etc. Go here for more information.
For that friend who spends way too much money at Sephora
• We just wrote about NipLips, a Tucson-based company that helps women find their perfect lipstick shade by matching it to their nipple color via an app. You can't exactly do that for your BFF, but you can still gift one of these lovely, clean beauty lipsticks. There are eight shades in the Desert Botanicals line, and you can buy them in person at English Salon Spa, 27 N. Scott Ave. One matte lipstick costs $22.50. Go here for more information.
• Check out Fizzy Fairy Gifts at the Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center. This woman-owned business sells Tucson-made bath bombs in beautiful colors, scents and shapes. You'll also find other soaps, lotions and scrubs here. Go here for more information.
For the lover of all things Tucson
• Tucson artist Rudy Flores created 24 adorable, Tucson-inspired prints reminiscent of the Little Golden Books you remember reading as a kid. These are only the covers — not the whole book — but they would look great hanging in a kids' room or entryway. An individual print costs $10 and the set of 24 costs $50. Supplies are limited. You can arrange to pick up the books in person to get them before Christmas. Go here for more information about A Little Tucson Book.
• Why I Love Where I Live at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, specializes in Tucson swag. You can find T-shirts and jewelry for your favorite desert dweller along with stickers and holiday cards to brighten your gift presentation. Go here for more information.
For the kiddos in your life
• Locally-owned toy shop, Mildred and Dildred, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, is the best place to find a unique selection of toys, puzzles, games and books that are not common in big box stores. Check out their Facebook page for regular videos and posts about new items for some shopping inspo. Tonight, Dec. 13, they’re even hosting what could be the most stress free shopping experience out there: A grown-ups only night with free gift wrap and wine.
• For the kid who has it all, or who prefers experiences to physical gifts be sure to check out this list of ten ideas for gifts that will make memories and not clutter.
For the foodie
• Gift locally-made chocolate from Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St. The tiny, Tucson chocolate factory makes both chocolate bars and bon bons. Gift a few chocolate bars. The bon bons often sell out. If your heart is set on bon bons, the shop just posted on Facebook that they will re-open Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. with a replenished supply of bon bons. So go while supplies last. Go here for more information.
• Buy a Tucson Originals Restaurants digital gift card and the recipient will be able to eat at around two dozen local restaurants. Go here for a list and to purchase the gift card.
For the friend who wants to save the planet one reusable tote bag at a time
• Help your friend update her wardrobe sustainably with a Buffalo Exchange gift card. The local resale store at 2001 E. Speedway sells a curated collection of used and vintage clothing. Plus, it was founded by local businesswoman Kerstin Block. Go here for more information.
• Every Sunday, Cero, a low-waste vegan pop-up shop, sets up at the 5 Points Farmers Market, 750 S. Stone Ave. Run by two Tucson ladies, the mini market sells metal straws, vegan soap, natural deodorant, hankies to replace your paper tissue addiction and more. They'll be at the next market on Sunday, Dec. 15. Go here for more information.
For the person who has too much stuff
• The gift of time, specifically 'me time', is something any person can enjoy after a stressful holiday season and to recharge for the year ahead. A gift card for a manicure or pedicure at Green Toes, a class pass to YogaOasis, or a massage or float in a sensory deprivation tank at Levity Floatation are just a few relaxing options.
• So many Tucson places offer annual memberships good for free or discounted admission and special member perks. This type of gift can be enjoyed over and over again throughout the year, can be used for family outings and will make the recipient feel good about supporting a favorite place. Here are a few ideas: The Loft Cinema, Tucson Museum of Art, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Children's Museum Tucson.
For the workout queen who actually enjoys running
• Uvida Sportswear, a local, women-founded business, sells lightweight sun-protective clothing that will move with you and keep your skin safe. The local online business sells clothing for both men and women. Order by Dec. 18 to receive in time for Christmas. You can also find select products locally at several businesses including both locally-owned Summit Hut locations. Go here for more information.
• Visit the The Running Shop, 3055 N. Campbell Ave., to peruse not just running shoes and athletic wear, but also accessories to enhance the workout experience. Go here for more information.