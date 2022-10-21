Ballots have been mailed out and early voting sites are set up. Election season is officially here.

If you're feeling overwhelmed with the voting process, or just need a refresher, here's a quick guide of things to know this Election Day. (And don't forget to sport your "I Voted" sticker, too, which is now trilingual — English, Tohono O'odham and Spanish!)

Wait, when the heck is Election Day?

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Can I still register to vote?

You can, but it won't count toward this election.

Not sure if you're already registered? Check here.

I got my ballot in the mail. When do I have to return it?

If you're mailing your ballot back, it needs to be sent by Tuesday, Nov. 1. Remember to read the instructions carefully before sealing your envelope and mailing it off!

You can also drop off your ballot in person before Election Day at one of 15 early voting sites by Nov. 4, or you can drop it off on Election Day at one of these vote centers. Click those links to see locations and times!

Super important note: Ballots must be received by the Pima County Recorder's Office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to be counted. Ballots received after 7 p.m. will not be counted.

Can I still sign up to get an early ballot?

Yes. The deadline to request an early ballot is Friday, Oct. 28. Here's where to request a ballot.

My early ballot is damaged. What do I do?

Call the Pima County Recorder's Office at 520-724-4330.

I never got my early ballot. What do I do?

Call the Pima County Recorder's Office at 520-724-4330.

How can I track my ballot after I've submitted it?

You can do that here!

I want to vote in person. Where do I go?

You can vote before Nov. 8 in person at one of the 15 early voting sites. Click that link for times and locations.

If you want to vote on Election Day, here's a map of vote centers, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are more than 100 locations, stretching from Tucson to Ajo to Arivaca to Catalina. Unlike previous years when voters could only cast their Election Day ballot in their local precinct, you can now vote at ANY of the centers spread across the county.

What if I have an emergency and can't vote on Election Day?

Emergency voting is an option, too. That happens Saturday, Nov. 5 and Monday, Nov. 7. Site times vary, and a few sites won't be open for emergency voting, so check out the list here.

Basically, you'll fill out a form that says you have an emergency and are unable to vote on Election Day. You won't have to provide too many details. You can also drop off your early ballot during emergency voting, no questions asked.

What do I need to bring with me to vote centers?

You'll have to show some form of identification. Click here to see what forms are valid.

This is great and everything but what am I voting for?

Below are the races, in the same order as printed on the ballot. This does not include write-in candidates.

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D), Blake Masters (R), Marc J. Victor (L)

U.S. Representative in Congress Depends on your district

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (D), Kari Lake (R)

State Senator Depends on your district



State Representative Depends on your district



Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D), Mark Finchem (R)

Attorney General Kris Mayes (D), Abraham "Abe" Hamadeh (R)

State Treasurer Martín Quezada (D), Kimberly Yee (R)

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman (D), Tom Horne (R)

State Mine Inspector Paul Marsh (R)

Corporation Commissioner Lauren Kuby (D), Sandra Kennedy (D), Kevin Thompson (R), Nicholas "Nick" Myers (R)

Clerk of the Superior Court Gary Harrison (D)

Constable Depends on your precinct

Pima County Justice of the Peace Depends on your precinct

Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court Several justices on the ballot to be retained in office

Judges of the Superior Court Several justices on the ballot to be retained in office

School governing boards

There are also many propositions on this year's ballot. Titles were pulled directly from Ballotpedia.

Prop 128 — Legislative Changes to Ballot Initiatives with Invalid Provisions Amendment

Prop 129 — Single-Subject Requirement for Ballot Initiatives Amendment

Prop 130 — Arizona Property Tax Exemptions Amendment

Prop 131 — Create Office of Lieutenant Governor Amendment

Prop 132 — 60% Vote Requirement for Ballot Measures to Approve Taxes Amendment

Prop 209 — Healthcare Debt Interest Rate Limit and Debt Collection Exemptions Initiative

Prop 211 — Campaign Finance Sources Disclosure Initiative

Prop 308 — In-State Tuition for Non-Citizen Residents Measure

Prop 309 — Voter Identification Requirements for Mail-In Ballots and In-Person Voting Measure

Prop 310 — Sales Tax for Fire District Funding Measure

Where can I find more information on candidates and propositions?

The Arizona Daily Star has a great elections email newsletter, in addition to a guide of election coverage that includes everything from interviews with candidates to news stories to a list of community endorsements.

You can also check out the websites of candidates and propositions, in addition to sources like Ballotpedia. You may have also received a giant "What's on my ballot?" pamphlet in the mail from Arizona Dot Vote.

OK, I looked through your whole FAQ and my question isn't here. How can I get help?

Call the Pima County Recorder's Office at 520-724-4330 or head to Pima County's website to see if you can find the answer there.