With so many local events and festivals to choose from each year, it can be hard to keep track.
So, to ensure you make it to all of your faves, we created this list of Tucson's best and biggest celebrations throughout the year.
You know the ones — Tucson Meet Yourself, All Souls Procession, Return of the Mermaids, etc., etc.
Put them in your calendar. Then plan your yearly vacay.
Tucson Fringe Festival
A three-day, non-juried and uncensored performing arts festival that takes place at multiple venues. Buy tickets to see as many shows as you want. The festival gives you the chance to see nontraditional performing arts on the cheap.
When: Jan. 9-12, 2020
Zoppé Family Circus
This is an old-world, one-ring circus that features acrobatics, equestrian showmanship, clowns, audience participation and more. The current show "La Nonna" premiers all-women troupes.
When: Jan. 10-26, 2020
Tucson Jazz Festival
Featuring well-known jazz acts from around the country, this is a two-week festival. The main event is a daylong Downtown Jazz Fiesta on MLK day with two outdoor stages and other venues downtown.
When: Jan. 10-20, 2020
Dillinger Days
Celebrate the January 1934 capture by Tucson law enforcement of notorious gangster John Dillinger and his gang with re-enactments, a vintage car show, artifact displays, a speakeasy, historical downtown walking tours and more.
When: Jan. 18-19, 2020
Zoom...Zoom
This annual event held at the Children's Museum Tucson celebrates the many modes of transportation. The event includes free admission to the museum all day.
When: Jan. 18, 2020
Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase
For a little more than two weeks in February, vendors from around the world converge in Tucson at more than 40 venues to sell gems, minerals, fossils and other items.
When: Feb. 1-16, 2020
Family Sci-Fest
Experience hands-on science activities at this annual event at the Children's Museum Tucson. You'll see robots, space stuff and much more. Plus, free admission all day.
When: Feb. 15, 2020
La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo
Watch bull riders, barrel riders, mutton bustin' and more. The yearly event includes the Tucson Rodeo Parade, which is said to be the longest non-motorized parade.
When: Feb. 15-23, 2020
Tucson Festival of Books
You'll find everything for the book lover and knowledge seeker here, from Science City, to author tents and workshops to a kid's pavilion and entertainment. There's something for everyone at this annual two-day event.
When: March 14-15, 2020
Fourth Avenue Street Fair
The street fair features artists from around the world, crafters, entertainers and food vendors twice annually, in spring and winter.
When: March 20-22, 2020 and again in the winter
Spring Festival of the Arts
This two-day festival hosted by Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance features up to 150 artists, live performances, food vendors and arts activities.
When: March 28-29, 2020
Tucson Folk Festival
Celebrate Americana and folk music traditions in this annual family friendly event. The festival features multiple stages showcasing traditional, contemporary and ethnic folk and acoustic music.
When: April 3-5, 2020
UA Spring Fling
This student-run carnival features rides, games, food booths and entertainment on the University of Arizona Mall.
When: April 3-5, 2020
Cyclovia
Select streets are closed off to cars so you can play, bike and walk in the road. It's a way to have people-powered fun in the streets without worrying about traffic. Plus, there are lots of fun activities along the route.
When: April 5, 2020 and Nov. 1, 2020
Arizona International Film Festival
Watch independent films at The Screening Room and other venues around Tucson during this festival. In its roughly 30-year history, the festival has exhibited almost 3,000 films from 100 countries.
When: April 15-26, 2020
Pima County Fair
Carnival rides, food, shows, concerts, animals and more.
When: April 16-26, 2020
Agave Heritage Festival
This week-long festival for those 21 and over celebrates the cultural, commercial and culinary significance of the agave plant. There will be talks, tours, tastings, dinners and more.
When: April 23-May 5, 2020
Music Under the Stars
Listen to music by the Tucson Pops Orchestra during these weekly concerts in the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.
When: Concert series begins May 10, 2020
Return of the Mermaids
Believe it or not, Tucson is full of landlocked mermaids and they all come out in costume to celebrate the monsoons every August. There's live music, a DJ, art vendors, kids activities and a costume contest. The event spans North Fourth Avenue and downtown.
When: Likely early August
HOCO Fest
A three-day event featuring musical acts, guest lecturers, workshops, flea markets, after parties and more.
When: Sept. 4-6, 2020
Tucson Greek Festival
Fill up on gyros, spanakopita and dolmades at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church's annual festival. Every year, the church transforms its property into a lively party, complete with festive music and performances.
When: Likely Sept. 24-27, 2020
Tucson Meet Yourself
This three-day festival happens every October to celebrate the diverse culture, food and art of the people that live here. It's also known as "Tucson Eat Yourself" because of all of the delicious foods.
When: Oct. 9-11, 2020
Arizona Insect Festival
Learn about, touch and eat bugs at this one-day festival at the University of Arizona.
When: Oct. 18, 2020
The Loft Film Fest
This annual film festival gives Tucson audiences a chance to see some of the best independent, foreign and classic movies.
When: Likely November
More info: Go here
Dusk Music Festival
This two-day music festival in the fall features nationally recognized acts, as well as Arizona artists and local foods.
When: Traditionally October or November
All Souls Procession
This event is huge. More than 150,000 people gather downtown, some in costume, some carrying memorials or altars to celebrate, mourn and reflect on those who have died. There's music, dancers and a ton of creative energy. The group walks together to watch a finale that includes the burning of the urn.
When: Nov. 8, 2020
El Tour de Tucson
Bicyclists of all ages and abilities can ride one of the routes, ranging in distance from 1 mile to 100 miles.
When: Nov. 21, 2020
Tucson Museum of Art Holiday Artisans Market
Every year, tons of artists converge on the museum to sell their creations. Shop for pottery, jewelry, fine art, sculptures and more.
When: Nov. 20-22, 2020
Parade of Lights and Festival
The festival begins with live music, food and other family activities and is followed by Tucson's annual parade of all things bright. You'll see dancers with illuminated dresses, Santa, cars with holiday lights and more.
When: Likely Thanksgiving weekend
Zoo Lights
The Reid Park Zoo transforms into a wild wonderland of twinkling lights with live music, falling snow and hot chocolate.
When: Traditionally December
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
This is your go-to holiday light viewing destination. The whole neighborhood is transformed into a lit up wonderland. Plus there are food trucks and hot chocolates.
When: Traditionally begins mid December
Editor's note: A version of this story by Angela Pittenger originally ran with a list of 2019 events. We have updated this story to reflect the dates for 2020 or the traditional time frame an event typically occurs.