Do you ever wish your kid's interests had a related search?
Finding things for the kids to do is hard when your brain is fried and you have a million things going on at once.
We're here to help with a list of things to do based on their areas of interest (obsessions). Hope it helps.
If your kid loves science and art
They'll love the hands-on exhibits and activities the museum has to offer. There's even an art room for them to be creative and free.
The Oro Valley location caters to younger children and the downtown Tucson location is for all ages.
Where: 200 S. Sixth Ave. and 11015 N. Oracle Road
When: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $9 Tucson and $7 Oro Valley
Families get in free on the second Sunday every month. The day is dedicated to art-making activities and performances for the whole family.
This week's event is inspired by Earth Day and Mr. Nature will be there.
Where: 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Every second Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
If your kid loves the ocean
The new exhibit at Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium — "Sharks: Magnificent and Misunderstood" — is full of interactive displays that will transform your understanding of these captivating creatures and the future of Earth’s oceans.
Create the shark of your dreams with the Build Your Own Shark exhibit; play family-friendly learning games; plus don’t miss a family photo next to towering tail fins and massive shark jaws.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd., on the northeast corner of Cherry Avenue and University Boulevard.
When: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Adults, $16; children 4-17, $12; children 2 and under are free (includes admission to all exhibits and one planetarium show).
For more information visit flandrau.org or call 520-621-4516.
If your kid loves movies
Go to Loft Junior, a free monthly series showcasing new and classic family-friendly films from around the world at The Loft Cinema. Each screening features pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
This month's film is "The Prince of Egypt." Go here for a full schedule.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
If your kid loves storytime
Kids of all ages will sing, craft, read and dance all in one event. There's a new craft each week and classic childhood songs.
Where: Bookmans Entertainment Exchange East, 6230 E. Speedway
When: Every Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
This storytime is designed for children ages 3-5 and their parents or caregivers. They'll hear stories, do activities and make a craft.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Take your kids ages 4 and under to Mildred & Dildred's storytime then walk around La Encantada.
When: Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Where: 2905 E. Skyline Drive
Cost: Free
If your kid loves adventure
This 17-acre park in Marana has two playgrounds and two 30-foot zip lines for kids. Plus, it has a walking path and two dog parks.
Where: 4411 W. Tangerine Road
When: Every day, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
You might think of this as just a trampoline park, but it's so much more. There's dodge ball, a Neon Ninja course, a rock climbing wall and foam pits. It also has events like Teen Glow Night and summer camps.
Where: 3931 W. Costco Drive
When: Tuesday-Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday, noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: $13.50 for one hour; $19.50 for two hours or get an all day pass for $25.50
Play laser tag, drive go-karts, play on bumper boats or hang out in the water park.
Where: 221 E. Wetmore Road
Cost: $35.99 will get you all-day access to Cactus Springs (water park) and laser tag, go-karts, bumper boats, mini-golf, Cozmojet & Kiddie Land Rides.
If your kid loves animals
Wander the zoo to see more than 250 animals from around the world. While you're there catch the daily presentations and keeper chats to get up close and personal with some of your favorite animals. There's also a carousel, play area and cafe.
Where: 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Every day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $10.50 ages 15 and up; $6.50 children ages 2-14; free for children under 2
Pet and feed a variety of animals from goats and chickens to capybara and porcupine.
Where: 2045 W. Wetmore Road
When: Every day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $8 to feed and pet the farm animals and emus; $12 to feed and pet farm animals and take a tour of the exotic animals
Walk the two miles of paths through desert landscape and animal enclosures at the desert museum. There are also live animal encounters, interactions and demonstrations, a stingray experience, botanical gardens and the Packrat Playhouse, a play area for kiddos.
Where: 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Every day, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $21.95 for ages 13 and up; $8.95 children ages 3-12 and free for children under 3
If your kid loves drama and singing
Take them to family-friendly productions at Live Theatre Workshop. They're affordable and the kids don't have to be quiet for hours since many productions involve the audience.
Currently showing is Quirkus Circus and the Missing Ringmaster. The circus needs the audience's help to find the ringmaster to keep the show going.
Where: 5317 E. Speedway
When: Sundays through June 9, 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $7 for kids and $10 for adults
You'll see a variety of family friendly productions here. The theater specializes in musical comedy melodramas. The current show is called "Back to the Past" and is a spoof on the 80s film "Back to the Future." You can watch a play while having pizza, ice cream and free popcorn.
Where: 7010 E. Broadway
When: Through June 2 — Tuesday-Thursday, 7 p.m.; Friday, 6 and 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 3 and 6 p.m.
Cost: Starting at $13.95
If your kid loves the Wild West
Watch stunt shows, interact with actors in costume wandering the property, pan for gold and go on amusement rides. Don't miss the cool shop with all of the fun novelties.
Where: 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Amusement rides are open Wednesday-Friday, 5-9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. The Pinnacle Peak Pistoleros Wild West Stunt Show happens Wednesday-Sunday, 7 and 8 p.m.
Cost: Amusement rides are $2.50 each. Stunt shows are $5 per person. You can also get a wristband for $12, which allows for unlimited rides and admission to the Museum of the Horse Soldier and Ravenhearse Family Haunt.
Walk into the past at Old Tucson Studios. It's like an entire town that existed in the old west. There are gunfights, saloons, horse drawn carriages, shows, rides and more. There's even a new laser zip line where you shoot targets while zipping along.
Where: 201 Kinney Road
When: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.through April 28. Summer hours start May 3 — Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $19.95 for adults and $10.95 for kids