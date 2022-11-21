If you're searching for someplace to go this Thanksgiving for whatever reason — you can't make it out to your family on the east coast or maybe the turkey in the oven didn't turn out as tasty as planned — here are some local spots staying open for the holiday.

This list isn't comprehensive, so let us know if we missed your favorite spot.

Note: Some restaurants may require reservations.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum — It's one of Tucson's favorite attractions and it's open 365 days a year.

Blue Willow — Blue Willow is serving a Thanksgiving meal from noon to 6 p.m., by reservation only. It includes turkey, stuffing, potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry relish and a dinner roll, for $35.

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ — On the menu this Thanksgiving: your choice of turkey, smoked brisket, or ham, plus side dishes. Limited seating is available 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

Casino Del Sol — There will be Thanksgiving dining specials at both PY Steakhouse and Festa International Buffet.

Chef Wang — Find Northeastern Chinese food at Chef Wang, which is staying open this Thanksgiving.

Che's Lounge — As we're writing this, Che's Lounge isn't sure what time they'll open on Thanksgiving, though it'll likely be later in the evening. Check their Instagram for updates!

Churrasco de Brasil — This Brazilian steakhouse will be open for the holiday.

Cielos at Lodge on the Desert — Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., priced at $58 for adults. The menu is slated to include turkey, ham, salmon, Thanksgiving side dishes, and salad options.

Cup Cafe — The restaurant at Hotel Congress has a $60 prix fixe menu for the holiday, including a choice of slow-roasted turkey breast, prime rib, or a veggie option.

Golden House — Enjoy Chinese food from this east-side eatery.

Golf N' Stuff — Hit the arcade, or maybe try your hand at a round of mini golf.

Govinda's — Enjoy an all-vegan menu, including tofu turkey, from noon to 5 p.m. The meal is priced at $19.95 for adults.

Jewel's Noodle Kitchen — Our former food writer Andi Berlin ❤️s the meat pies from Jewel's Noodle Kitchen, which will be open this Thanksgiving!

Jun Dynasty — Get traditional Szechuan items from Jun Dynasty on Thanksgiving this year.

The Loft Cinema — Catch a movie at Tucson's independent theater. Screenings include "Aftersun" and "Pinocchio." (Other movie theater chains are also typically open on Thanksgiving. Call ahead to be sure.)

Nomico — This shop is known for their snacks like raindrop cakes, crepe cakes and milk tea.

Pastiche — The Thanksgiving menu has yet to be finalized at the time of writing this, but the mockup menu includes entrees such as turkey, prime rib and pumpkin ravioli.

The Shelter Cocktail Lounge — The Shelter is still figuring out its Thanksgiving hours, but they will be open!

Sher-e-Punjab — Order curry and samosas this holiday.

Sullivan's Steakhouse — A three-course turkey dinner will be available on Thanksgiving for $49. The dinner menu will also be available.