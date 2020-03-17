Southern Arizona families with kids at home are dealing with the difficult situation of trying to work from home or losing work hours as kids' schools, before- and after-care and free meals are put on hold.
Check out our Southern Arizona parent network on Facebook, where we'll post more updates about schools and you can ask questions and interact with other parents.
This list will be updated as we know more. If you are a social service or organization offering help to local families, send us a note at thisistucson@tucson.com to be added to this list.
• Arizona schools will be closed for at least two weeks.
• Many local districts are feeding children up to age 18 at school sites around the city. Find that giant list here.
• The Pima County Public Library has a collection of digital audiobooks for kids that you can access for free if you have a library card. The kids are home, so we are here for this.
• With kids trying to do school from home (or let's be real, streaming Netflix) and many parents trying to work from home at the same time, internet connectivity has become a requirement. Cox customers who qualify for low-cost service can now get a free month of its "Connect2Compete" service starting Monday, March 16. The service is $9.95/month after the first month. More info here. Comcast is opening all its Xfinity WiFi hotspots for free, go here for a map of hotspots. Comcast has also expanded its "Internet Essentials" low-income internet package. More info on that here.
• Tucson Medical Center has a virtual doctor app that will connect you to a licensed, Arizona physician 24/7. It's called TMC Now, and currently you can use the code Spring20 to reduce the cost of your virtual visit to $20. Go here for more information.
• Beginning Tuesday, March 17, all city of Tucson recreation centers and aquatics facilities will be closed through March. Aquatics, youth programs (SchoolzOut Camps, InBetweeners Club and KIDCO) and senior programming will also be canceled during this time.
• Make Way for Books is postponing its programming for children and families through March 27. Families are encouraged to download the free Make Way for Books app to find digital books and literacy activities for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Learn more here.