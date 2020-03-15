One of our favorite parts about writing for #ThisIsTucson is celebrating the local ladies in business who make our community stronger every day.
And ya'll, Tucson has so many women running amazing businesses that writing this story started to slow the computer down because this list is so long.
Even so, we know this list is nowhere near complete. To share you favorite Tucson spots owned by local women, fill out a survey with your info here. We also want to hear from lady makers and artists — and that includes Etsy entrepreneurs — as we start to expand this list.
Retail
Adela Artisan Made celebrates Mexican culture by bringing accessories and clothing made by fairly-compensated artisans from Mexico to a broader market. The online shop is owned by Alexa Rodriguez.
Where: Online at adelaartisanmade.org
More info: adelaartisanmade.org
Antigone Books has so many books and gifts for all the creative women in your life. It's an independent book store right on Fourth Avenue that has been in business since 1973.
Kate Stern, Morgan Miller and Melissa Negelspach took over the store in 2018.
Where: 411 N. Fourth Ave.
More info: antigonebooks.com; 520-792-3715
Birdhouse Yarns, owned by Holly Harper, is a local yarn store with lots of yarn and accessories for knitting and crochet, plus lessons.
Where: 2540 E. Sixth St.
More info: birdhouseyarns.com; 520-305-4187
The Book Stop sells used books. This is where you go if you're hunting for a rare or out-of-print book. It's owned by Claire Fellows and Tina Bailey.
Where: 214 N. Fourth Ave.
More info: bookstoptucson.com; 520-326-6661
Bon Boutique describes itself as a "home, garden and clothing store" on Instagram. Browse the shop owned by mother-daughter duo Bonnie and Crystal Flynt for unique gifts and holiday goodies.
Where: 760 S. Stone Ave.
More info: bon-boutique.com, 520-795-2272
The Bra Spa's Margo Hall, the owner of this local lingerie boutique, wants to make bra shopping enjoyable. She specializes in fittings and helping customers find the right fit and style — especially if you're size triple D and beyond.
Where: 6544 E. Tanque Verde Road
More info: braspa.co; 520-770-7870
Bravo Boutique, owned by Katrina Anderson, also specializes in lingerie and bras. The Plaza Colonial shop offers a spa-like atmosphere.
Where: 2840 E. Skyline Drive
More info: bravoboutique.com; 520-299-1588.
Buffalo Exchange is a higher-end secondhand store, selling-gently used brand name items.
The national chain is owned by Kerstin Block and was started here in Tucson in 1974.
Where: 2001 E. Speedway
More info: buffaloexchange.com; 520-795-0508
Cero is a low-waste, vegan pop-up shop that sells metal straws, vegan soap, natural deodorant, hankies to replace your paper tissue addiction and more. Friends Val Timin and Nelene DeGuzman own it.
Where: Sundays at the 5 Points Farmers Market, 750 S. Stone Ave. According to their Facebook page, a new brick-and-mortar shop is coming soon.
More info: cerotucson.com
Chic Boutique and Spa is owned by Stacy Madigan and features designer handbags, shoes, dresses, lingerie. There's also a spa in the shop where you can get massage, manicures, pedicures, hair services and more.
Where: 25 E. Congress Street
More info: chicboutiqueandspa.com; 520-260-0000
Chulas - Arte, Cultura, Gifts Y Más celebrates Chicanx culture and features handcrafted pieces mostly by women makers and artists from across the Southwest and into Mexico. Marisol Flores-Aguirre owns Chulas.
Where: 423 E. Ninth Street
More info: chulasaz.com; 520-685-0993
Clues Unlimited is owned by Christine Burke and is a mystery lover's delight. This book store is totally devoted to the genre and can help you find titles you've been hunting for.
Where: 3154 E. Fort Lowell Road
More info: cluesunlimited.com; 520-326-8533
Collette Clothing and Boutique 816 are sister shops on University Boulevard owned by Amy Jesionowski. The women's clothing stores specialize in breezy, boho styles.
Where: 905 E. University Blvd. and 943 E. University Blvd.
More info: Collette: 520-622-2673; Boutique 816: boutique816.com; 520-624-4006
Creative Kind, known for its crafty workshops, now has a boutique at La Encantada. You'll find lots of artsy paper, local art and cute cactus stuff. Theresa Delaney is the owner.
Where: 2905 E. Skyline Drive
More info: creativekindshop.com; 520-389-8197
Desert Vintage sells vintage styles inspired by the Southwest. Salima Boufelfel and Roberto Cowan own the shop and curate its inventory. Pieces span the beginning of the 1900s through the 1970s.
Where: 403 N. Sixth Ave.
More info: desertvintage.com; 520-620-1570.
Eastland Alley Co. sells flowers and products made primarily by Arizona-based makers at this cute lifestyle boutique. Kimberly Neal and Theresa Lambert opened the shop together.
Where: 440 N. Fourth Avenue
More info: eastlandalleyco.com
El Be Goods is owned by sisters Laura Stupar and Kristen Repp and sells colorful apparel, home goods, accessories, beauty products, novelty items and more. They're focusing on sourcing products that are sustainably and ethically made by women-owned businesses.
Where: 245 E. Congress Street
More info: shopelbe.com
Free Ever After Bridal Boutique sells donated, gently-used wedding gowns and formal dresses to support Masterpiece Mentorship, a partner nonprofit that provides services that help survivors of sexual exploitation. Cynthia Magallanes is the founder and CEO.
Where: 5622 E. Broadway
More info: freeeverafterbridal.com; 520-338-8463
Green Things has a Facebook page that will make you want to start gardening. And they'll teach you how. The plant nursery is known for its poinsettias but also hosts classes on everything from drip irrigation to spring perennials (a few upcoming classes). They'll also teach you how to do a super cute DIY succulent garden or reuse broken pottery. Jan Westenborg owns the business.
Where: 3384 E. River Road
More info: facebook.com/GreenThingsAZ; 520-299-9471
Harley's Toys and Comics is a local independent toy store located in the Tucson Mall that sells new, used and collectible toys and comics. The shop also hosts monthly events for vendors and artists to showcase their collections. Ronnie Ramirez is the owner.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
More info: facebook.com/HarleysTandC; 520-887-0916
How Sweet It Was Vintage has given shoppers a vintage outlet since 1974. Owned by Crissy Burgstaler, the shop came into a collection of vintage lingerie in 2017. A perusal of the Etsy shop reveals there are still 1960s- and 1970s-era panties, baby doll sets and gowns for sale. But if that's not your thing, still go. There's so much to sift through at this shop.
Where: 424 E. Sixth Street
More info: howsweetitwas.com; 520-623-9854
Inside + Out has an air plant bar and tons of adorable gifts, including plenty of items that will make your cactus-loving heart happy. The shop is set to close in June, so go while you can! Cricket DeVries is the owner.
Where: 5425 N. Kolb Road
More info: facebook.com/insideoutdoordecor; 520-447-5230
La Syrena Barrio Books is a pop-up book shop owned by Syrena Arevalo-Trujillo sells books for all ages, many bilingual, written by Latinx authors or reflective of that community.
Where: Follow the Facebook page for upcoming events.
More info: la-syrena-barrio-books.square.site
Little Bird Nesting Company, owned by Charlotte Lasselsberger, sells new, gently-used and handmade gear and clothing for babies and kids up to age 8. You can find expensive baby gear priced at 50 to 60 percent of retail.
Where: 4508 E. Broadway
More info: littlebirdnestingco.com; 520-203-7372
Living Rainbow Gift Shop might not make it into your day-to-day shopping. It's in Summerhaven. On Mount Lemmon. But the cute shop owned by Debbie Fagan sells wind chimes, beads and other quirky gift options. Plus, it's just fun to browse. The shop has a resilient history — it rebuilt after the Aspen Fire burned the building down in 2003.
Where: 12789 N. Sabino Canyon Park on Mount Lemmon
More info: thelivingrainbow.com; 520-576-1519
MAST will satisfy your desire for pretty things with its collection of jewelry, decór and artwork. The three ladies behind the shop at Mercado San Agustín — Sofie Albertsen, Tasha Bundy and Mellow Dawn Lund — are also the creators of some of the store's jewelry and leather goods.
Where: 100 S. Avenida del Convento.
More info: ilovemast.com; 520-495-5920
Mildred & Dildred, owned by Autumn Ruhe, sells toys that encourage your kiddos' imaginations. The local toy shop in La Encantada often hosts events geared toward children and doesn't mind if your kids play before you purchase.
Where: 2905 E. Skyline Drive. The toy shop is also working on opening a second location near Pima Street and Swan Road in the former Kid's Center space.
More info: mildredanddildred.com; 520-615-6266
Mostly Books is a local book store so lovely this couple got married there. The indie book store supports local authors and stocks latest releases. Shopping here supports owners and sisters Bobbe Arnett and Tricia Clapp.
Where: 6208 E. Speedway
More info: mostlybooksaz.com; 520-571-0110
My Seester's Restyle Boutique sells antiques, crafts and home decorations and hosts occasional craft workshops. The shops is beautifully staged and owned by sisters Bella Cuneo, Cathi Eislage and Mona Jones.
Where: 1015 W. Prince Road
More info: myseesters.com
The Ninth House, owned by Melisa Doran Cole, sells metaphysical products and serves as a gathering space for women. You'll find crystals, rocks, herbs, clothing, jewelry, makeup, oils, tarot cards and more here.
Where: 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
More info: theninthhouseshop.com
Oat Mama founders Eliza Larson and Kristy Kohler started their lactation granola bar company to help moms struggling with breastfeeding. Their business has grown, and now they make granola bars, teas and other treats for women in other stages of the pregnancy journey. They also have a cookbook.
Where: Online
More info: oatmama.com
Old Pueblo Soapery, previously Fizzy Fairy Gifts in the Tucson Premium Outlets, has a new space on Fourth Avenue. Owned by Danielle Cantrell, the shop sells locally-made bath bombs, lip balms, lotions, scrubs, soaps and more.
Where: 218 N. Fourth Ave.
More info: oldpueblosoapery.com
NipLips helps women find their perfect lipstick shade by matching their nipple color. The mother-daughter duo Renae and Helena Moomjian started the business, which sells clean beauty lipsticks and uses an app to help women find their perfect shade.
Where: Go here to find places where NipLips is sold
More info: niplips.com; 888-550-9282
Pop Cycle's one-of-a-kind items make it hard not to fall in love with a reclaimed item here or a Tucson T-shirt there. The shop was founded in 2008 by Jennifer Radler, Shannon Riggs and DeeDee Koenen, who have been featuring their work made out of recycled and refurbished materials in the space since the day it opened.
The store also has quite the number of items up for sale from local artists.
Where: 422 N. Fourth Ave.
More info: popcycleshop.com; 520-622-3297
Razorz Edge, an alternative fashion shop on North Fourth Ave., was founded by Lauren Baker and Rachel Balls and opened in March of 2007.You'll find alternative, punk, goth, rock and rockabilly fashion, as well as makeup, handbags, wallets and accessories for men and women.
Where: 427 N. Fourth Ave.
More info: razorzedge.com; 520-792-3343
Rosie's Barkét has everything you need to pamper you pooch. Full of dog treats, toys and other specialty items, the shop also has self-serve dog wash stations. Nicole and Johnny Carrillo are the owners.
Where: 7960 N. Oracle Road
More info: rosiesbarket.com; 520-304-1029
The Running Shop is where you go to find running shoes that make the whole running experience slightly less painful. The store sells shoes, clothing and accessories for casual walkers and hardcore marathoners. They'll also help get you fitted correctly. Sharon Bart is the owner.
Where: 3055 N. Campbell Ave.
More info: runningshopaz.com; 520-325-5097
The Rustic Candle Company on Fourth Avenue is one of the best places in town to burn some wick without catching your wallet on fire.There are plenty of pillars and scents to choose from. Monica Cota owns the shop.
Where: 324 N. Fourth Ave.
More info: rusticcandlecompany.com; 520-623-2880
Sew Hip is a sewing boutique with adorable fabrics and sewing classes for beginners. They host classes for all ages and ability levels and clubs that work on projects together. Sisters Kristin Owens and Brittany Severns own the shop.
Where: 3400 E. Speedway
More info: sew-hip.com; 520-314-1894
Silver Sea Jewelry sells handmade jewelry, hair accessories and other fun oddities. The store's owner, Lizzie Mead, creates a good portion of the jewelry and helps organize the annual Return of the Mermaids event.
Where: 330 N. Fourth Ave.
More info: facebook.com/SilverSeaJewelry; 520-624-9954
Summit Hut, with its two locations, is Tucson's go-to for all things outdoorsy. In 2011, Dana Davis and her husband Jeremy bought the business from the previous owner, Dave Baker. We love this store for finding the gear you need for hiking, camping, birding, climbing and more.
Where: 7745 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley and 5251 E. Speedway
More info: summithut.com; Speedway store: 520-325-1554; Oro Valley store: 520-888-1000
Thistle is a cute, new shop owned by Carly Wilson and Victoria Martino sells plants, flowers and gift items.
Where: 234 E. 22nd Street
When + Where Co. is a market space that specializes in vintage and antique home goods and furniture — especially if you're looking for pieces with a mid-century modern and industrial aesthetic. They also do themed, pop-up markets such as the Tucson OddCon. Bridgett and Bryan Scofield own the business.
Where: 4441 E. Speedway
More info: whenwhereco.com
Why I Love Where I Live is owned by Kristin and Alex Tovar, who are devoted to helping you love Tucson. The shop at the MSA Annex has lots of Tucson swag — stickers, books, shirts and plenty of other things to keep a desert dweller's heart happy.
Where: Starting March 21, the shop will move to a larger space at the annex: 267 S. Avenida Del Convento, #6.
More info: whyilovewhereilive.com
Food
5 Points Market and Restaurant is a beloved brunch spot owned by Jasper Ludwig and Brian Haskins. The restaurant sources many of its ingredients from local farms, including from its own urban farm.
Where: 756 S. Stone Ave.
More info: 5pointstucson.com; 520-623-3888
Anita Street Market sells handmade tortillas by the bagful, but is also known for having some of the best burritos in town. Owner Gracie Soto has continued on her family's business for more than 30 years in the Barrio Anita neighborhood.
Where: 849 N. Anita Ave.
More info: facebook.com/AnitasStMarket
Baggin's Gourmet Sandwiches is known for its yummy sandwiches and homemade cookies. It opened its first store in 1984 and was founded by Cheree Garrett-Jeffries.
Where: There are 11 locations to choose from. Go here to find one.
More info: bagginsgourmet.com
Birrieria Guadalajara serves a variety of Mexican soups like birria, posole and menudo as well as chimichangas, flautas and more. The business is owned by Guadalajara-native Monica Gonzalez.
Where: 304 E. 22nd St.
More info: facebook.com/tucsonsbirrieria; 520-624-8020
Blue Willow has a fresh menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items, as well as a gift shop on the premises of the 1940s adobe house. The restaurant is owned by Rebecca Ramey.
