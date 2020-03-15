Buffalo exchange

You can support local women by shopping at one of these businesses.  

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

One of our favorite parts about writing for #ThisIsTucson is celebrating the local ladies in business who make our community stronger every day.

And ya'll, Tucson has so many women running amazing businesses that writing this story started to slow the computer down because this list is so long. 

Even so, we know this list is nowhere near complete. To share you favorite Tucson spots owned by local women, fill out a survey with your info here. We also want to hear from lady makers and artists — and that includes Etsy entrepreneurs — as we start to expand this list. 

Retail

Adela Artisan Made celebrates Mexican culture by bringing accessories and clothing made by fairly-compensated artisans from Mexico to a broader market. The online shop is owned by Alexa Rodriguez

Adela Artisan 

Where: Online at adelaartisanmade.org

More info: adelaartisanmade.org

Antigone Books has so many books and gifts for all the creative women in your life. It's an independent book store right on Fourth Avenue that has been in business since 1973.

Kate Stern, Morgan Miller and Melissa Negelspach took over the store in 2018. 

Consultant Mark Kaufman says independent bookstores like Antigone Books “as a whole, have reported their best year this past year, in 2015.”

Where: 411 N. Fourth Ave.

More info: antigonebooks.com; 520-792-3715

Birdhouse Yarns, owned by Holly Harper, is a local yarn store with lots of yarn and accessories for knitting and crochet, plus lessons. 

Where: 2540 E. Sixth St.

More info: birdhouseyarns.com; 520-305-4187

The Book Stop sells used books. This is where you go if you're hunting for a rare or out-of-print book. It's owned by Claire Fellows and Tina Bailey.

Tucson author Tom Miller browses the shelves of the travel section at The Book Stop, Sunday Sept. 2, 2007

Where: 214 N. Fourth Ave. 

More info: bookstoptucson.com; 520-326-6661

Bon Boutique describes itself as a "home, garden and clothing store" on Instagram. Browse the shop owned by mother-daughter duo Bonnie and Crystal Flynt for unique gifts and holiday goodies.

Bonnie Flynt, left, and her daughter, Crystal, do some minor touch-up work in preparation for their move into their current location. The shop moved from Broadway Village to 760 S. Stone Ave. several years ago. 

Where: 760 S. Stone Ave. 

More info: bon-boutique.com, 520-795-2272

The Bra Spa's Margo Hall, the owner of this local lingerie boutique, wants to make bra shopping enjoyable. She specializes in fittings and helping customers find the right fit and style — especially if you're size triple D and beyond. 

Margo Hall opened The Bra Spa to help women find bras that fit. 

Where: 6544 E. Tanque Verde Road

More info: braspa.co; 520-770-7870

Bravo Boutique, owned by Katrina Anderson, also specializes in lingerie and bras. The Plaza Colonial shop offers a spa-like atmosphere. 

Owner Katrina Anderson was watching "The Oprah Winfrey Show" listening to a conversation about how so many women wear the wrong bra size. That led to Bravo Boutique. 

Where: 2840 E. Skyline Drive

More info: bravoboutique.com; 520-299-1588.

Buffalo Exchange is a higher-end secondhand store, selling-gently used brand name items.

The national chain is owned by Kerstin Block and was started here in Tucson in 1974.

Shoes sit on display atop a clothing rack at Buffalo Exchange.

Where: 2001 E. Speedway

More info: buffaloexchange.com; 520-795-0508

Cero is a low-waste, vegan pop-up shop that sells metal straws, vegan soap, natural deodorant, hankies to replace your paper tissue addiction and more. Friends Val Timin and Nelene DeGuzman own it. 

Val Timin, left, and Nelene DeGuzman, right, founded Cero. 

Where: Sundays at the 5 Points Farmers Market,  750 S. Stone Ave. According to their Facebook page, a new brick-and-mortar shop is coming soon. 

More info: cerotucson.com

Chic Boutique and Spa is owned by Stacy Madigan and features designer handbags, shoes, dresses, lingerie. There's also a spa in the shop where you can get massage, manicures, pedicures, hair services and more. 

Chic Boutique is located at 25 E. Congress Street

Where: 25 E. Congress Street

More info: chicboutiqueandspa.com; 520-260-0000

Chulas - Arte, Cultura, Gifts Y Más celebrates Chicanx culture and features handcrafted pieces mostly by women makers and artists from across the Southwest and into Mexico. Marisol Flores-Aguirre owns Chulas. 

Marisol Flores-Aguirre opened her new shop, Chulas, in December 2019. 

Where: 423 E. Ninth Street

More info: chulasaz.com; 520-685-0993

Clues Unlimited is owned by Christine Burke and is a mystery lover's delight. This book store is totally devoted to the genre and can help you find titles you've been hunting for. 

Christine Burke, left, owner of Clues Unlimited bookstore, Fred Runk, Mary Stevens and Michael Ames joined in 2013 for a discussion of "Silence of the Grave" by Arnaldur Indridason, a police procedural set in Reykjavik, Iceland. Mystery readers are often drawn to the cultural setting of various plots.

Where: 3154 E. Fort Lowell Road

More info: cluesunlimited.com; 520-326-8533

Collette Clothing and Boutique 816 are sister shops on University Boulevard owned by Amy Jesionowski. The women's clothing stores specialize in breezy, boho styles. 

Collette at Main Gate Square is not just for the college-age crowd. It has clothes and home accessories with wide-ranging appeal.

Where: 905 E. University Blvd. and 943 E. University Blvd.

More info: Collette: 520-622-2673; Boutique 816: boutique816.com520-624-4006

Creative Kind, known for its crafty workshops, now has a boutique at La Encantada. You'll find lots of artsy paper, local art and cute cactus stuff. Theresa Delaney is the owner. 

Creative Kind's new location at La Encantada is near Mildred and Dildred. 

Where: 2905 E. Skyline Drive

More info: creativekindshop.com; 520-389-8197

Desert Vintage sells vintage styles inspired by the Southwest. Salima Boufelfel and Roberto Cowan own the shop and curate its inventory. Pieces span the beginning of the 1900s through the 1970s. 

A customer browses the Hawaiian print shirts at Desert Vintage, at its previous location, 636 N. Fourth Ave. 

Where: 403 N. Sixth Ave.

More info: desertvintage.com; 520-620-1570.

Eastland Alley Co. sells flowers and products made primarily by Arizona-based makers at this cute lifestyle boutique. Kimberly Neal and Theresa Lambert opened the shop together. 

Eastland Alley Co. is a new lifestyle boutique on Fourth Avenue that doubles as a florist. 

Where: 440 N. Fourth Avenue

More info: eastlandalleyco.com

El Be Goods is owned by sisters Laura Stupar and Kristen Repp and sells colorful apparel, home goods, accessories, beauty products, novelty items and more. They're focusing on sourcing products that are sustainably and ethically made by women-owned businesses.

Kristen Repp and Laura Stupar started El Be Goods downtown. 

Where:  245 E. Congress Street

More info: shopelbe.com

Free Ever After Bridal Boutique sells donated, gently-used wedding gowns and formal dresses to support Masterpiece Mentorship, a partner nonprofit that provides services that help survivors of sexual exploitation. Cynthia Magallanes is the founder and CEO.

Free Ever After collects donated dresses and sells them. All proceeds fund the organization's mission to help survivors of sex abuse. 

Where: 5622 E. Broadway 

More info: freeeverafterbridal.com520-338-8463

Green Things has a Facebook page that will make you want to start gardening. And they'll teach you how. The plant nursery is known for its poinsettias but also hosts classes on everything from drip irrigation to spring perennials (a few upcoming classes). They'll also teach you how to do a super cute DIY succulent garden or reuse broken pottery. Jan Westenborg owns the business. 

An instructor readies a plants for its home in a wood-pallet succulent garden during a weekend workshop at Green Things, 3384 E. River Road, on Sept. 23, 2017.

Where: 3384 E. River Road

More info: facebook.com/GreenThingsAZ; 520-299-9471

Harley's Toys and Comics is a local independent toy store located in the Tucson Mall that sells new, used and collectible toys and comics. The shop also hosts monthly events for vendors and artists to showcase their collections. Ronnie Ramirez is the owner.

Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road

More info: facebook.com/HarleysTandC; 520-887-0916

How Sweet It Was Vintage has given shoppers a vintage outlet since 1974. Owned by Crissy Burgstaler, the shop came into a collection of vintage lingerie in 2017. A perusal of the Etsy shop reveals there are still 1960s- and 1970s-era panties, baby doll sets and gowns for sale. But if that's not your thing, still go. There's so much to sift through at this shop. 

Kaylee Ducote, store manager and Crissy Burgstaler, owner of How Sweet it Was Vintage show off some of their favorite pieces. 

Where: 424 E. Sixth Street 

More info: howsweetitwas.com; 520-623-9854

Inside + Out has an air plant bar and tons of adorable gifts, including plenty of items that will make your cactus-loving heart happy. The shop is set to close in June, so go while you can! Cricket DeVries is the owner.

DIY air plants at this air plant bar at Inside + Out. 

Where: 5425 N. Kolb Road

More info: facebook.com/insideoutdoordecor; 520-447-5230

La Syrena Barrio Books is a pop-up book shop owned by Syrena Arevalo-Trujillo sells books for all ages, many bilingual, written by Latinx authors or reflective of that community.

Syrena Arevalo-Trujillo recently launched her pop-up book shop.

Where: Follow the Facebook page for upcoming events. 

More info: la-syrena-barrio-books.square.site

Little Bird Nesting Company, owned by Charlotte Lasselsberger, sells new, gently-used and handmade gear and clothing for babies and kids up to age 8. You can find expensive baby gear priced at 50 to 60 percent of retail

Kid cactus clothes?! You can get them at Little Bird Nesting Company.

Where: 4508 E. Broadway

More info: littlebirdnestingco.com; 520-203-7372

Living Rainbow Gift Shop might not make it into your day-to-day shopping. It's in Summerhaven. On Mount Lemmon. But the cute shop owned by Debbie Fagan sells wind chimes, beads and other quirky gift options. Plus, it's just fun to browse. The shop has a resilient history — it rebuilt after the Aspen Fire burned the building down in 2003. 

Debbie Fagan, owner of The Living Rainbow Gift Shop, in Summerhaven, which was destroyed during the Aspen fire. It has been rebuilt and is now open, Monday March 7, 2005. Photo by James S. Wood/Arizona Daily Star.

Where: 12789 N. Sabino Canyon Park on Mount Lemmon

More info: thelivingrainbow.com; 520-576-1519

MAST will satisfy your desire for pretty things with its collection of jewelry, decór and artwork. The three ladies behind the shop at Mercado San Agustín — Sofie Albertsen, Tasha Bundy and Mellow Dawn Lund — are also the creators of some of the store's jewelry and leather goods. 

The light catches several nomad necklaces, made with bronze, chain and trade beads on display at the MAST table at Cultivate Tucson December 2016. 

Where: 100 S. Avenida del Convento.

More info: ilovemast.com; 520-495-5920

Mildred & Dildred, owned by Autumn Ruhe, sells toys that encourage your kiddos' imaginations. The local toy shop in La Encantada often hosts events geared toward children and doesn't mind if your kids play before you purchase. 

Where: 2905 E. Skyline Drive. The toy shop is also working on opening a second location near Pima Street and Swan Road in the former Kid's Center space.

More info: mildredanddildred.com; 520-615-6266

Mostly Books is a local book store so lovely this couple got married there. The indie book store supports local authors and stocks latest releases. Shopping here supports owners and sisters Bobbe Arnett and Tricia Clapp.  

The couple has no plans to change the layout of Mostly Books for the wedding. They like it just the way it is.

Where: 6208 E. Speedway

More info: mostlybooksaz.com; 520-571-0110

My Seester's Restyle Boutique sells antiques, crafts and home decorations and hosts occasional craft workshops. The shops is beautifully staged and owned by sisters Bella Cuneo, Cathi Eislage and Mona Jones. 

My Seester's Restyle Boutique has a carefully-curated selection of vintage pieces. 

Where: 1015 W. Prince Road

More info: myseesters.com 

The Ninth House, owned by Melisa Doran Cole, sells metaphysical products and serves as a gathering space for women. You'll find crystals, rocks, herbs, clothing, jewelry, makeup, oils, tarot cards and more here. 

The Ninth House Shop is set up to also serve as a gathering space for women.

Where: 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road

More info: theninthhouseshop.com

Oat Mama founders Eliza Larson and Kristy Kohler started their lactation granola bar company to help moms struggling with breastfeeding. Their business has grown, and now they make granola bars, teas and other treats for women in other stages of the pregnancy journey. They also have a cookbook. 

Eliza Larson, left, and Kristy Kohler, founders and co-owners of Oat Mama, show trays of the company’s lactation granola product.

Where: Online

More info: oatmama.com

Old Pueblo Soapery, previously Fizzy Fairy Gifts in the Tucson Premium Outlets, has a new space on Fourth Avenue. Owned by Danielle Cantrell, the shop sells locally-made bath bombs, lip balms, lotions, scrubs, soaps and more. 

Danielle Cantrell makes all of these bath bombs by hand and is now selling them at her new, Fourth Avenue shop, Old Pueblo Soapery. 

Where: 218 N. Fourth Ave. 

More info: oldpueblosoapery.com

NipLips helps women find their perfect lipstick shade by matching their nipple color. The mother-daughter duo Renae and Helena Moomjian started the business, which sells clean beauty lipsticks and uses an app to help women find their perfect shade. 

NipLips created a series of Desert Botanical Matte lipsticks as its first collection. 

Where: Go here to find places where NipLips is sold

More info: niplips.com; 888-550-9282

Pop Cycle's one-of-a-kind items make it hard not to fall in love with a reclaimed item here or a Tucson T-shirt there. The shop was founded in 2008 by Jennifer Radler, Shannon Riggs and DeeDee Koenen, who have been featuring their work made out of recycled and refurbished materials in the space since the day it opened.

The store also has quite the number of items up for sale from local artists. 

Pop Cycle is an adorable boutique on Fourth Avenue. 

Where: 422 N. Fourth Ave.

More info: popcycleshop.com520-622-3297

Razorz Edge, an alternative fashion shop on North Fourth Ave., was founded by Lauren Baker and Rachel Balls and opened in March of 2007.You'll find alternative, punk, goth, rock and rockabilly fashion, as well as makeup, handbags, wallets and accessories for men and women.

Sales associate Tamara Jenney works on displaying new inventory at Razorz Edge clothing store, July 2013. 

Where: 427 N. Fourth Ave. 

More info: razorzedge.com520-792-3343 

Rosie's Barkét has everything you need to pamper you pooch. Full of dog treats, toys and other specialty items, the shop also has self-serve dog wash stations. Nicole and Johnny Carrillo are the owners.

Susan Lopez gets a kiss from her 13-month-old Labrador retriever after she gave him a bath at Rosie's Barkét, 7960 N. Oracle Rd in Oro Valley on April 16, 2019. The 1500-square-foot store has four DIY dog-wash stations, each separate and fully stocked with everything you need to give your pup a bath. 

Where: 7960 N. Oracle Road

More info: rosiesbarket.com; 520-304-1029

The Running Shop is where you go to find running shoes that make the whole running experience slightly less painful. The store sells shoes, clothing and accessories for casual walkers and hardcore marathoners. They'll also help get you fitted correctly. Sharon Bart is the owner. 

Andrew Chumney, with The Running Shop, helps sister-in-law Hannah Wike as she tries on running shoes. Owner Sharon Bart says she wants “to give the best customer service” and make sure people get the right shoe.

Where: 3055 N. Campbell Ave. 

More info: runningshopaz.com; 520-325-5097

The Rustic Candle Company on Fourth Avenue is one of the best places in town to burn some wick without catching your wallet on fire.There are plenty of pillars and scents to choose from. Monica Cota owns the shop. 

Give the gift of smelling good with fancy soaps ($7) and heart-shaped candles ($6) from the Rustic Candle Company. 

Where: 324 N. Fourth Ave.

More info: rusticcandlecompany.com; 520-623-2880  

Sew Hip is a sewing boutique with adorable fabrics and sewing classes for beginners. They host classes for all ages and ability levels and clubs that work on projects together. Sisters Kristin Owens and Brittany Severns own the shop. 

Sisters Brittany Severns and Kristin Owens opened Sew Hip about one year ago. 

Where: 3400 E. Speedway

More info: sew-hip.com; 520-314-1894

Silver Sea Jewelry sells handmade jewelry, hair accessories and other fun oddities. The store's owner, Lizzie Mead, creates a good portion of the jewelry and helps organize the annual Return of the Mermaids event. 

Owner Lizzie Mead works on a pair of earrings in her Silver Sea Jewelry shop on Fourth Avenue, where she is able to blend her interests in jewelry-making, animal activism and cosplay, or costumed roleplaying.

Where: 330 N. Fourth Ave. 

More info: facebook.com/SilverSeaJewelry; 520-624-9954

Summit Hut, with its two locations, is Tucson's go-to for all things outdoorsy. In 2011, Dana Davis and her husband Jeremy bought the business from the previous owner, Dave Baker. We love this store for finding the gear you need for hiking, camping, birding, climbing and more. 

Don Bird tries out a pair of hiking shoes as he walks across a ramp made for testing shoes at Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway.

Where: 7745 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley and 5251 E. Speedway 

More info: summithut.com; Speedway store: 520-325-1554; Oro Valley store: 520-888-1000 

Thistle is a cute, new shop owned by Carly Wilson and Victoria Martino sells plants, flowers and gift items. 

Where: 234 E. 22nd Street

 More info: thistletucson.com

When + Where Co. is a market space that specializes in vintage and antique home goods and furniture — especially if you're looking for pieces with a mid-century modern and industrial aesthetic. They also do themed, pop-up markets such as the Tucson OddCon. Bridgett and Bryan Scofield own the business. 

When + Where Co. will sell vintage and antique home goods and furnishings. 

Where: 4441 E. Speedway

More info: whenwhereco.com

Why I Love Where I Live is owned by Kristin and Alex Tovar, who are devoted to helping you love Tucson. The shop at the MSA Annex has lots of Tucson swag — stickers, books, shirts and plenty of other things to keep a desert dweller's heart happy.

A custom Cook and Co. neon sign centerpieces Why I Love Where I Live founder Kristin Tovar's Instagram images of Tucson at the shop in the MSA Annex, 267 S Avenida del Convento, on May 2, 2018, west of downtown Tucson, Ariz. The annex comprised of shipping containers, located next door to the Mercado San Agustin, celebrates its grand opening this weekend.

Where: Starting March 21, the shop will move to a larger space at the annex: 267 S. Avenida Del Convento, #6.

More info: whyilovewhereilive.com

Food

5 Points Market and Restaurant is a beloved brunch spot owned by Jasper Ludwig and Brian Haskins. The restaurant sources many of its ingredients from local farms, including from its own urban farm

Patrons take in lunch and coffee at 5 Points Market and Restaurant, 756 S. Stone Ave., south of downtown.

Where: 756 S. Stone Ave. 

More info: 5pointstucson.com; 520-623-3888

Anita Street Market sells handmade tortillas by the bagful, but is also known for having some of the best burritos in town. Owner Gracie Soto has continued on her family's business for more than 30 years in the Barrio Anita neighborhood. 

We recently named this breakfast burrito the best in Tucson. Because, look at it! 

Where: 849 N. Anita Ave.

More info: facebook.com/AnitasStMarket

Baggin's Gourmet Sandwiches is known for its yummy sandwiches and homemade cookies. It opened its first store in 1984 and was founded by Cheree Garrett-Jeffries.

We got two of these Baggin's veggie sandwiches, $7.90 each, because it sucks to watch someone else eat one if you got none. 

Where: There are 11 locations to choose from. Go here to find one.

More info: bagginsgourmet.com

Birrieria Guadalajara serves a variety of Mexican soups like birria, posole and menudo as well as chimichangas, flautas and more. The business is owned by Guadalajara-native Monica Gonzalez.

Birrieria Guadalajara prepares both the white menudo popular in Sonora, $7.50, as well as the spicy red menudo with pureed chiles.  

Where: 304 E. 22nd St.

More info: facebook.com/tucsonsbirrieria; 520-624-8020

Blue Willow has a fresh menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items, as well as a gift shop on the premises of the 1940s adobe house. The restaurant is owned by Rebecca Ramey.

 

Where: 