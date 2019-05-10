Arizona foster families will soon have free access to state parks.
Arizona State Parks and Trails is providing free annual passes for every licensed and kinship foster family in the state, in partnership with the Department of Child Safety.
The annual passes are good for day-use entry into more than 30 Arizona State Parks and are good for one year from the date of its first use.
This isn't just a one-time deal either. Foster families can receive a new pass every year.
A pass like this would typically cost around $200.
"We are doing this because we want everyone to be able to enjoy our parks and experience the outdoors," says Michelle Thompson, spokeswoman for Arizona State Parks and Trails. "This great partnership will help us reach kids who may not have been able to enjoy all our parks otherwise."
Passes are currently being mailed out to all Arizona foster families.