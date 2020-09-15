In a year that's already been full of way more tricks than treats, the Pima County Health Department just released it's guidance on Halloween do's and don'ts.
Topping the list of do's: Continue doing your part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask, washing your hands, staying home when sick, and follow physical distancing guidelines.
Pretty much anything that puts you in close proximity to other people outside your household like parties and trick-or-treating falls on the "don't" list.
"Many traditional Halloween activities involve close contact with different people, which increases the risk of exposure," according to a health department press release. "Even in masks, which could fit right in with a costume, celebrants face risks unless they take precautions."
The health department recommends avoiding the following activities:
- Door-to-door trick or treating
- Trunk or treat events
- Halloween parties and events with non-household members
- Carnivals, haunted houses, festivals and live entertainment, even if they are outdoors.
The health department says even outdoor events like trick-or-treating and festivals still put you at risk of being in close contact with other people and staff members.
But, Halloween isn't canceled, you can still get into the spirit and celebrate with the following ideas as long as they comply with public health guidance and physical distancing guidelines:
- Virtual parties, pumpkin carving and costume contests
- Car parades
- Drive through events
- Drive-in events
- Halloween-themed meals at outdoor restaurants
- Decorating your home