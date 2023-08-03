Hi, everyone!

My name is Gloria and I'm the editor of #ThisIsTucson. I grew up in Tucson and now can't imagine leaving. Even though I've lived here all my life, I'm constantly discovering new things about the city I call home.

The goal of #ThisIsTucson is to foster a community that knows and loves Tucson, sharing with you all the things we know, love and discover along the way. We hope that our stories, newsletters and Instagram posts help keep you connected to this beautiful city.

If you didn't know, #ThisIsTucson has a membership program. Contributions help keep our stories free and accessible to everyone — we don't have a paywall on our website. Members also help support our team of journalists, so we can continue shining a light on all the things to love about Tucson.

You choose the amount and frequency of your donation. It's a sliding scale, so you can contribute as much or as little as you'd like. You can become a member here.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

No matter the size of your contribution, membership comes with perks. Members get 20% off #ThisIsTucson merch and we host member-only giveaways, too. We've previously given away gift cards to Bookmans, spots in the Pets of Pima Parade and admission to the Salt and Lime Fiesta. If you become a member before Saturday, Aug. 5, you'll get an email from us to enter our next giveaway offering VIP tickets to SAACA's upcoming Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge.

Thank you endlessly for your support of #ThisIsTucson. Whether you like a post of ours on social media, sign up for a newsletter, share a story or become a member, thank you.

Warmly,

Gloria Knott

Editor, #ThisIsTucson