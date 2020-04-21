Elana Bloom: "It was very shocking. Everything I had planned for — my whole business was canceled over a two day period." Bloom owns Solstice, a textile business and would make most of her money in the spring to help with the slower months of summer. April 14, 2020

Tucsonans are using face masks to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

But the people behind the masks have stories about how the disease has affected their lives or the lives of their friends and loved ones.

Arizona Daily Star photographer Mamta Popat spoke with several Tucsonans and learned how they are being impacted by the pandemic. 

Kristina Michelle

Kristina Michelle, April 14, 2020.

"My cousin passed away four days ago in New Orleans. We can't get an autopsy for a while and there will be no funeral service." 

Kent Bauman

Kent Bauman, April 16, 2020

"I've had less of an impact. I work for a solar company so we're running full steam. People are home and are thinking about self-sufficiency and thinking about the environment."

Sammy Cabrera

Sammy Cabrera, April 8, 2020.

"A lot of people grab what they don't need at stores. I don't like the way some people are acting."

Laura Eliason

Laura Eliason, April 8, 2020.

"I wonder when I'll be able to travel and see my family again." 

Pat Fisher

Pat Fisher, April 14, 2020

"A friend of a friend is living with me and his three cats. It was only supposed to be temporary, but now he can't find a job or pay for a place to rent. The situation probably won't change until the fall." 

Jamie Galindo

Jamie Galindo, April 8, 2020.

"I'm getting over an ex-boyfriend and having to social distance is difficult."

Trevonn Clark 

Trevonn Clark, April 8, 2020.

"I miss going to restaurants and the movies." 

Lori Adkison

Lori Adkison, April 13, 2020

"This is reaffirming my belief in community." 

Michelle Arreola

Michelle Arreola, April 8, 2020.

"My whole life is on hold." Job interviews are postponed and the medical college admission test is on hold. 

