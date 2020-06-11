The Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains since June 5 has prompted some residents to evacuate or be ready to evacuate as the fire continues to grow and crews work on containment.
The current evacuation area is in the northern part of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road.
Tucson organizations and groups are making resources available for those affected by the fire and evacuation order.
We will update and add to this list as more information becomes available. If your organization is helping evacuees and want to be added to this list please email us here.
We have created the Bighorn Fire Tucson Helping Evacuees Facebook group where those offering services and help and those who need it can connect.
• Residents in the danger area and the general public can sign up for the Pima County Emergency Alert push alert message system here.
• An evacuation center has been set up by the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia. Evacuated residents can get information and help.
• Pima Animal Care Center is making space available in its kennels to board pets from families who need to evacuate their homes. Many of the shelter's animals are in foster homes so kennels are already open, PACC said in a news release. The shelter can care for dogs, cats, birds, and pocket pets including gerbils, hamsters and rats. To make arrangements for your pet call 520-724-5961.
• For evacuees who need to board livestock, you can call Martina Gonzales at the Rillito Racetrack at 520-419-2369.
• Hotel McCoy is offering 50% off its room rates for evacuated residents. Go here to learn more.