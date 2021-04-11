Kayra Gungor, 5, gets ready to leave Mercado San Agustin to go to another location on her bicycle while her mother, Nancy, left, and sister, Vanessa (not shown) are not far behind.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Living Streets Alliance, hosting Bici Bingo during Bike Fest Tucson in April. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!

April is Bike Fest Tucson — an annual celebration of life on two wheels. Living Streets Alliance has hosted Bike Fest since 2009, but setting aside a week or month to celebrate car-free days or biking to work has been going on since the early 1990s in the Tucson area.

This year, the COVID times festivity is tied to supporting local businesses. The local spots below are participating in a "bingo" style game — visit any of businesses on this list by bike, take a photo and get entered to win prizes weekly when you’ve collected any five and posted them together in an Instagram carousel with the #BiciBingoTucson hashtag and @LSATucson (don't forget to tag the business too!). Download a printable bingo card, or take a screenshot of it to keep track of your visits here

If you are an overachiever and can visit all 25 during April, you can win a bigger prize!

Ken's Hardwood BBQ

5250 E. 22nd St.

Cafe Desta

758 S. Stone Ave.

Roadrunner Bicycles

6177 E. Broadway Blvd.

Transit Cycles

MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Tacos Apson

3501 S. 12th Ave. and 6741 N. Thornydale Road 

Why I Love Where I Live

MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Tumerico

2526 E. Sixth St. and 402 E. Fourth Ave.

Prep & Pastry

6450 E. Grant Road and 2660 N. Campbell Ave.

Exo Roast

403 N. Sixth Ave.

Rocco's Little Chicago Pizzeria

2707 E. Broadway Blvd.

Antigone Books

411 N. Fourth Ave.

Nur Market

3565 E. Speedway Blvd.

El Chinito Gordo

2920 N. Oracle Road

Galeria Mitotera

1802 S. Fourth Ave.

Petroglyphs

MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Caffe Luce

245 E. Congress; 943 E. University Blvd.; 4205 N. Campbell Ave.

D's Island Grill JA

3156 E. Ft. Lowell Road

Campfire Cycling

15 E. Toole Ave.

Tito and Pep

4122 E. Speedway Blvd.

Cafe Passe

415 N. Fourth Ave.

Pop Cycle

422 N. Fourth Ave.

Fairwheel Bikes

1110 E. Sixth St.

Barrio Charro

3699 N. Campbell Ave.

Eco Grow

657 W. St. Marys Road

Hub

266 E. Congress St.

