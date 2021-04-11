This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Living Streets Alliance, hosting Bici Bingo during Bike Fest Tucson in April. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
April is Bike Fest Tucson — an annual celebration of life on two wheels. Living Streets Alliance has hosted Bike Fest since 2009, but setting aside a week or month to celebrate car-free days or biking to work has been going on since the early 1990s in the Tucson area.
This year, the COVID times festivity is tied to supporting local businesses. The local spots below are participating in a "bingo" style game — visit any of businesses on this list by bike, take a photo and get entered to win prizes weekly when you’ve collected any five and posted them together in an Instagram carousel with the #BiciBingoTucson hashtag and @LSATucson (don't forget to tag the business too!). Download a printable bingo card, or take a screenshot of it to keep track of your visits here.
If you are an overachiever and can visit all 25 during April, you can win a bigger prize!