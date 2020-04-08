Every year we sell our cute cactus t-shirts and tote bags at the Tucson Festival of Books. So when the festival was canceled in March because of coronavirus concerns, we were left with a giant inventory of t-shirts we couldn't get to people.
Our brand new online shop went live last week and that means the new t-shirts plus all our older inventory ("read local" totes and t-shirts and baby onesies) are now available to order online.
The orders are being fulfilled by one person working in the Arizona Daily Star packing room, so it won't be the quickest shipment you've ever received (thanks COVID) but it's a cute way to support the five women who put This Is Tucson out every day.
You can find the online shop here. And bonus, This Is Tucson members can get 30% off. Learn more about membership here.