Syrian sweets are back — this time with savory foods and handmade crafts.
A series of bake sales by Syrian refugees that began in December 2016 drew hundreds of Tucsonans but fizzled after a few months. Now organizers hope the return of the market (or souq in Arabic) planned for Sunday, April 28 is the first of many that will showcase the cultures of various communities that now call Tucson home.
Individual bakers continued selling sweets at farmers markets and to private customers, but many stopped after the initial sales, says Rania Kanawati, an organizer of the original sales. Because Kanawati moved to the U.S. from Syria 27 years ago, she has maintained relationships within Tucson's Syrian refugee community.
Through those relationships, Kanawati began teaching art classes for Syrian refugee teenagers and Arabic classes for kids losing touch with their native language. She also works with several women on sewing and soap-making.
She wants to help people make money by developing existing skills or learning new ones. Right now, she's doing this mostly on her own but hopes to one day start an organization that offers training in even more skills.
The market in April will have art, food, coffee and more.
"We're focusing on Syrians this time, but we will be doing more souqs and bazaars for different cultures," Kanawati says, adding that she envisions two to four markets each year. "It gives people an idea of what they can do."
It also gives them a chance to practice English and learn how to market skills.
"We have two major problems here," she says. "The adults need help with English and the teenagers have a big load on them. They go to school, learn English, help their parents, and everything is dumped on them."
That's why Kanawati, a painter herself, began teaching a group of teenage girls how to paint traditional Syrian mosaics. She wanted to give them something fun to do amidst their responsibilities.
"It's a new experience in our lives," says Bushra Al Ismail, a 16-year-old who takes the classes with her three sisters. "There's meaning behind it. It's our country. It's our tradition."
It's also just fun to hang out, be creative and chat with friends.
The girls will sell their art at the upcoming market. The proceeds will go toward purchasing supplies. Other vendors will take home the money they make.
If you go
What: Pop-up Syrian Souq
When: Sunday, April 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Sema Foundation, 2843 N. Alvernon Way
More info: Check out the Syrian Sweets Tucson Facebook page.