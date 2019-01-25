We are deep in planning mode for our third annual Summer Camp Fair.
Summer is coming up fast and we know there is no harder task than trying to schedule your family's summer camps.
We know it takes research to sort out deadlines, age restrictions, dropoffs, pickups and budgets.
Each spring we bring together local summer camp organizations, schools and businesses that serve families with Tucson parents and kids making decisions about their summer care and activities.
Businesses and organizations: sign up here for a booth at the Tucson Jewish Community Center on Feb. 17, 2019. We'll be there too!
Parents and families: sign up here if you want to come and find the perfect summer camp. We'll have tons of fun activities for kids from littles to teens.