It's going to take a real team effort to help Tucson reach its goal of planting one million trees by 2030, an initiative launched by Mayor Regina Romero as part of the city's climate action plan to help bring more trees to low-canopy areas and help cool the city amid rising temperatures.
In honor of Earth Day, Tucsonans can help with the effort by participating in a community tree planting event or picking up a few shade trees (on sale) to add to their own yards as part of the city's Earth Day Extravaganza happening Sunday, April 24 at Mansfield Park.
As part of the festivities, Tucson Clean & Beautiful/Trees for Tucson is hosting an Earth Day sale with discounts on select desert shade trees including velvet mesquite and desert willow as well as wood mulch and rain barrels.
Trees are $18 each and all items must be pre-ordered by Sunday, April 18 and picked up at the event the following weekend.
The City of Tucson is also selling compost bins and supplies which can be pre-ordered here.
All items can be picked up at a drive-thru setup on the west side of the park. City departments will also give out free Earth Day goodie bags at the pickup.
On the east side of the park families can participate in socially-distanced outdoor Earth Day activities including helping plant 15 shade trees and competing in a litter clean up challenge. One of the Tucson Parks and Recreation's Ready, Set, Rec vans will also be on-site with games and activities to enjoy in the park.
If you go
What: Earth Day Extravaganza
When: Saturday, April 24. Drive-thru tree and composting bin pickup is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-order items here by Sunday, April 18.
Tree planting happens at 9 a.m. and other family friendly events last until noon.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.
Find more information about the sale and drive-thru pickup here and details about the family-friendly event in the park here.