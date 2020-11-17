Tucson families who have been impacted by COVID-19 can apply for scholarships to help cover the costs of child care through a new city program.
The child care scholarship program is part of the We Are One/Somos Uno Resiliency Fund and the application process is being handled by Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona. A total of $500,000 has been dedicated to the scholarship program.
Applicants must live in the cities of Tucson or South Tucson and are eligible for a scholarship if their health or finances have been impacted by the pandemic in the following ways:
- Reduced work hours
- Illness
- Layoff
- Furlough
- Caring for an ill family member
- Other
Families can receive up to $2,275 in scholarships per child ages 12 years old and younger who are currently enrolled or newly enrolled in child care, including any past due balances. Catholic Community Services will pay the provider directly.
Priority will be given to families who have yet to receive any state or federal COVID-19 relief money.
The child care provider must be a DHS licensed child center or group home or a DES certified family child care provider. Both families and providers can apply for the scholarships. Providers will be asked to submit a W9 form as part of the application process.
Find more information about the program and links to apply as a provider or a family on the Catholic Community Services website.
The program runs through Dec. 31 or until all the funding has been distributed.