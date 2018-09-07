The children's museum has a surprise for you.
It's a brand new interactive exhibit called Sense of Place: A Trip Around Tucson and you're gonna love it.
When you walk in, you'll see iconic Tucson landmarks that encourage children to explore, climb, imagine and learn about their city.
There's Sabino Canyon, where kids can climb rocks and learn about the native wildlife. It includes a simulated creek bed and a monsoon that lights up and thunders with the push of a button.
They can explore Colossal Cave, see what creatures live in the rocks and search for treasure in the mining sluice.
At Kitt Peak Observatory, they can look in the "telescope" to see space, play on the simulated technology and pretend to be astronomers.
Take photos in front of "A" Mountain and the Tucson sign made with images that represent our city.
Don't forget to hide underneath the saguaro and make the bats fly.
The new exhibit is meant to give children (and their caregivers) a sense of what makes Tucson unique and inspire curiosity.
"Hopefully it will inspire people to go out and actually visit some of the places — like Colossal Cave," says Teresa Truelson, marketing director of Children's Museum Tucson.
The Sense of Place exhibit will also have books about the Sonoran Desert and comfy spots for children to read them.
Make sure to look for all of the cute hidden details like birds, insects, animals and buttons to push.
You'll be able to take your kids to play in the new area, in the former Build It spot, starting tomorrow.
More changes are coming to the museum. What you know as Techtopia will be transformed into a maker space and art studio and the space that currently houses the art studio will be used to expand Wee World for kids 4 and under.
Also, don't miss Art After Dark tomorrow night from 5:30-8 p.m. Barbea Williams Performing Company will be taking over the courtyard where families can learn dance techniques, drumming, play games, listen to stories, learn about trees and get faces painted. Museum admission is free for this.
The Children's Museum Tucson is located at 200 S. Sixth Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is $9 for anyone over the age of 1. Go for $3 on the 3rd of each month. Go here for more info.