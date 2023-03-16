The next time you're in need of something new for your wardrobe, try a piece of clothing designed or made by a Tucsonan. Here's a handy lil guide to help you find the next staple item for your closet.

Clothing lines

This section features clothing lines that were created right here in the 520.

Cactus Wren Apparel — The cutest lil desert-inspired T-shirts for your kiddos. Sorry, no adult sizes. :(

Classic Rock Couture — OK, OK, Classic Rock Couture isn’t located in Tucson, but this Bisbee-based shop has the cutest 1970s-inspired desert bomber jackets.

Mi Reina Mobile Boutique — While Mi Reina Mobile Boutique offers a variety of clothing items, they also have their own designs including a shirt with Tucson’s south-side street names and “reina” merch.

NO BAD DAYS Design Studio — Find fun designs and tie-dye T-shirts at this online shop. You can also find exclusive merch at local shop Hola Chingona, 412 E. Seventh St.

Planet Gabu — Planet Gabu is a woman-owned and -operated clothing line that makes small-batch, limited-edition clothing pieces that are all designed in-house.

South Sixth Bodega — This shop started as a small entity on South Sixth Avenue and has worked its way up to a full-size shop in Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road. They offer high-end fashion, shoes and their own South Sixth Bodega designs.

The Underestimated City — Need we say more? The Underestimated City, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, is one of the most recognizable Tucson-based clothing lines here with its iconic TUC merch.

Artists who put their designs on T-shirts

It’s no secret that Tucson is filled with lots of talented artists and creatives. Here are a few local artists who put their desert designs on T-shirts.

Jos Par — If you’ve been to any maker markets in Tucson, chances are you’ve seen Jos Par’s fun, desert-inspired designs.

Lucky Salway — Indigenous-inspired clothing created by a local Tohono O'odham and Oglala Lakota artist.

Sonoran Witch Boy — Sonoran Witch Boy takes his botanical designs and places them on various items, including tote bags and T-shirts.

Sparrows & Sombreros — Sparrows & Sombreros’ Tucson-inspired designs are featured on prints, candles and, of course, T-shirts.

Fashion designers and brands

While Tucson has plenty of clothing lines created by artists and graphic designers, we have quite a few brands that were created by people who have a background in fashion design and sewing. Here are some local designers who handcraft their items.

Adia Jamille — Adia Jamille creates hand-dyed clothing such as skirts, pants, dresses and more. You can even pick up a matching scrunchie or two.

Black Broccoli — Nick Arcade, the creator behind Black Broccoli, 418 E. Seventh St., crafts original designs and reworks vintage clothing (typically from the 1980s and 1990s) into something new and fresh.

Hot Girl Handcrafts — Hot Girl Handcrafts makes super cute crochet clothing like bikinis, skirts and even pants.

Laura Tanzer — Laura Tanzer is a fashion designer who sustainably creates high-fashion pieces. Tanzer lived in Arizona for over two decades, but she now resides in Pennsylvania. However, you may still catch her at the occasional art market here.

Monster Booty Threads — You can find Monster Booty Threads' reworked creations at Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave. Their work takes vintage western flannels and adds a fun touch with handmade felt patches.

Nessa Crafts — Nessa Crafts crochets tops, vests, crop tops and sweaters that bring a little bit of sunshine to your wardrobe.

Qmulative — Qmulative’s signature item is their Arizona-shaped pocket tees. The brand was created by native Tucsonan Quinlan Wilhite after he learned how to sew from his grandmother in 2013.

Zabana Clothing — Zabana Clothing was created a few years ago by Tucsonan Savannah Franco. She upcycles items and recycles fabrics to create sustainable, out-of-this-world pieces of clothing.

Lingerie

Lingerie counts as clothing, too, right?

Hi, Tiger! — Find bodysuits, loungewear, bralettes and panties at this local, handcrafted lingerie brand created by Emilie Marchand. All items are created in small batches!

Nova Lace Lingerie — This local handmade lingerie shop may be on a break at the moment, but when their online shop is open, you'll find stunning iridescent lingerie.

Have a favorite local clothing designer that didn't make the list? Let me know at everdugo@tucson.com.