For the first time this year, Tucson might hit 90 degrees this weekend.

While we're excited to fully enjoy spring and all the wildflowers that accompany the season, we're also looking at summer. Specifically, summer camps.

Our annual Summer Camp Guide is already filled with more than 100 summer camps for kids and teens of all ages. We're adding new camps almost daily!

You'll find:

Performing arts, theater, dance and capoeira camps

STEM camps from Children's Museum Tucson

A virtual Korean camp from the University of Arizona

Craft camps for sewing, stuffed animals and clay

Tennis, soccer, gymnastics and more sports camps

Coding classes from Code Ninjas

Circus camp from The Circus Academy

Indoor rock climbing at Rock Solid

A hands-on archaeology camp at the Presidio Museum

...and more!

You can sort our camp guide by interest, cost, age and even location. The guide is filled with lots of details, from prices and deadlines, all the way down to whether or not lunch is offered. Check out our 2023 Summer Camp Guide here.

AND, if you happen to be an organization looking to list your camp, it's free to do so! Click here to submit your camp.

Enjoy spring while ya can, Tucson — summer is comin' up quick! ☀️