Editor's note: This story was last updated on Thursday, Feb. 4
Pima County residents who are ages 70 and up can register for COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting today, Feb. 4, according to the Pima County Health Department.
Vaccination appointments for this age group will be available beginning Feb. 8 at TMC, Banner UA Cancer Center, Banner-Kino Sports Complex and the Tucson Convention Center.
Registrations for this age group and others in the 1B priority group can be made online at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration.
In mid-January, Pima County began vaccinating residents in the 1B priority group which includes people who are 75 and over, educators and childcare workers, and protective services employees and expanded this priority group to include those ages 70 and up because of the amount of others in those group who have now been vaccinated.
“We have made a lot of progress over the past six weeks in the 1A and 1B priority groups, vaccinating more than 130,000 people,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Department Director said in a news release. “The pace of appointments for educators and protective services has slowed as we think we’re nearing saturation of the people in those groups who want to be vaccinated, so we’re opening appointments to 70 and older.”
The county says residents 65 and above may be able to start being vaccinated by the end of February depending on vaccine supply.
However some Tucson area pharmacies are offering vaccines to those 65 and up through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, which the county has no control over administering or its vaccine allotments. Supplies are very limited at the pharmacies offering these vaccines. Learn more about how to register for those here.
For questions or registration problems by phone at non-Banner sites call 520-222-0119. The hotline hours were extended Tuesday, Jan. 26 to ease wait times and assist more people. The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and help is also available in Spanish.
In January, the county released an "aggressive" COVID-19 acceleration plan outlining measures to increase vaccine distribution with an ambitious goal of vaccinating 700,000 people by the end of June.
However, reaching that number is entirely dependent on the amount of vaccine doses the county receives from the state each week, and officials ask the community to be patient through the process.
"One really critical element that needs to be articulated to our community is that at this point the limiting factor is vaccine availability," says Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County chief medical officer "Yes, we will get to the kind of population coverage that we think is necessary to achieve community protection, but this is a multi-month process, so being the first at the gate for a vaccination is not necessarily absolutely essential."
For the most up-to-date vaccine registration and information refer to the county's website: pima.gov/covid19vaccine. The site can be viewed in Spanish here.
Here's what to know about the vaccination process so far.
Who is part of the 1B priority group?
The 1B group has two different phases. The first phase gives priority to people in these three categories:
- Individuals ages 70 and older
- Protective service employees: law enforcement, corrections, firefighters, other emergency response staff, 911 call center staff and trainees in high-risk settings
- K-12 and higher education teachers and staff, student teachers, childcare providers
After this phase, the county will move to the next group of people in the 1B group, which includes other essential workers and high-risk adults in congregate settings. The county estimates the move to this next phase will happen sometime in April.
How to register for a vaccine
Pima County is using its own website and registration system to have direct control over the website and be able to quickly fix any website crashes or other problems.
Other counties in Arizona are using a different site maintained by the Arizona Department of Health Services, do not use that one.
Individuals who are 75 or older: This group is advised to register for vaccination at Banner-University Medical Center, Banner-Kino or Tucson Medical Center, so they can receive immediate medical care if they have an adverse reaction.
Go here to find the links to register at those sites online.
When registering at a Banner site, you will answer the screening questions on Banner's website and then be able to make an appointment, when they become available.
When registering at TMC or other non-Banner sites, you will answer the screening questions on the county's website and then you will receive a follow up email from TMC MyChart to complete your registration and schedule your appointment. Because of the high volume of registrations, it could take up to 2-3 days before you receive the MyChart email.
Individuals can get help at non-Banner sites over the phone by calling 520-222-0119. The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The hotline will be staffed by librarians who speak English and Spanish and can assist with the registration process.
Childcare Workers: Employees in childcare centers and home-based child care providers who care for five or more children not part of their household can register online to make a vaccination appointment.
College and university educators and staff: Teachers, professors and staff who work in community colleges and universities can register online.
K-12 Educators and staff: Teachers in staff who work in K-12 schools can register online.
Previously the county was allotting a certain amount of vaccine doses to each school district or school for district staff for prioritized staff, but as of Friday, Jan. 29 the health department is advising all K-12 staff to register for an appointment online.
Questions from educators can be sent to EOCEducation@pima.gov.
Protective service employees: The county is using a similar process as the one used for educators for this group, where agencies will prioritize employees and forward that information to the county on a regular basis.
People in this category should first check with their employers before making an appointment online.
What you'll need
Everyone will need an email account, that's where a link to make an vaccination appointment will be sent after registration. For those in the 75 and older category registering by phone, librarians staffing the hotline can help you set up an email account.
You will also need to present a photo ID at your vaccination appointment. This does not have to be an ID issued by the state of Arizona, it just has to have your name, date of birth and a photo.
Those in protective services/law enforcement, childcare, K-12 education and higher education will also need to bring a proof of employment like an employee ID, pay or pay stub to their appointment.