Nearly a month after the first Pima County residents began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the county is moving into the next phase of vaccinations for those 75 and older, and employees in law enforcement and education.
People who are 75 and older can register online now at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration. Seniors in this group can get help registering by phone starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. by calling 520-594-5684.
So far, more than 30,000 first doses of the vaccine have been given to healthcare workers, and staff and residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the first phase known as 1A which began on Dec. 17, 2020.
Starting Friday, Jan. 15, the county will begin giving vaccines to community members in the 1B priority group: individuals who are 75 or older, prioritized protective service employees and educators, including childcare workers.
There are about 150,000 people who fall into those three categories, says Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen.
"We appreciate people's understanding about how difficult it will be to get through this list," Cullen says. "Last week we got 12,000 vaccines, so if you do that math we're obviously two and a half months before we get through this group, however we do anticipate that there will be acceleration of our vaccine delivery."
While other parts of the state and country are prioritizing vaccines for people ages 65 and up based on new federal guidance, Pima County so far is continuing to prioritize vaccines for those 75 and up. Cullen says that decision was made because that's the age group with the highest hospitalization and mortality rates in our area.
Earlier this week, the county released an "aggressive" COVID-19 acceleration plan outlining measures to increase vaccine distribution with an ambitious goal of vaccinating 700,000 people by the end of June.
However, reaching that number is entirely dependent on the amount of vaccine doses the county receives from the state each week, and officials ask the community to be patient through the process.
"One really critical element that needs to be articulated to our community is that at this point the limiting factor is vaccine availability," says Dr. Francisco Garcia, deputy county administrator. "Yes, we will get to the kind of population coverage that we think is necessary to achieve community protection, but this is a multi-month process, so being the first at the gate for a vaccination is not necessarily absolutely essential."
Vaccination sites are already set up at Banner-University Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center. A site at Kino Sports Complex will open Jan. 18 and sites at the University of Arizona, Tucson Convention Center will open on Jan. 20.
For the most up-to-date vaccine registration and information refer to the county's website: pima.gov/covid19vaccine. The site can be viewed in Spanish here.
Here's what to know about the vaccination process so far.
Who is part of the 1B priority group?
The 1B group has two different phases. The first phase gives priority to people in these three categories:
- Individuals ages 75 and older
- Protective service employees: law enforcement, corrections, firefighters, other emergency response staff, 911 call center staff and trainees in high-risk settings
- K-12 and higher education teachers and staff, student teachers, childcare providers
After this phase, the county will move to the next group of people in the 1B group, which includes other essential workers and high-risk adults in congregate settings. The county estimates the move to this next phase will happen sometime in April.
How to register for a vaccine
Pima County is using its own website and registration system to have direct control over the website and be able to quickly fix any website crashes or other problems.
Other counties in Arizona are using a different site maintained by the Arizona Department of Health Services, do not use that one.
The county is also working to set up an in-person registration process so people who do not have internet access can still register for a vaccine, details about when and where that will happen are forthcoming.
The county will work with AHCCSS and care providers who work with people who are homebound so they can receive the vaccination at home, however the details on that process are still in the works, Cullen said.
Individuals who are 75 or older: This group is advised to register for vaccination at Banner-University Medical Center, Banner-Kino or Tucson Medical Center, so they can receive immediate medical care if they have an adverse reaction.
Go here to find the links to register at those sites online. After you register, you'll receive a follow up email with a link to make your appointment.
Individuals can get help registering at a non-Banner site over the phone starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. Call the hotline at 520-594-5684. After Thursday, the hotline will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This hotline will be staffed by librarians who speak English and Spanish and can assist with the registration process.
Childcare Workers: Employees in childcare centers and home-based child care providers who care for five or more children not part of their household can register online to make a vaccination appointment.
Vaccinations will happen at the University of Arizona site.
College and university educators and staff: Teachers, professors and staff who work in community colleges and universities can register online.
Vaccinations will happen at the University of Arizona site.
K-12 Educators and staff: Because of limited supplies, the county has developed a registration plan in partnership with area districts, private and charter schools who are asked to prioritize their employees, collect basic registration information and share that list with the county on a regular basis, Cullen says.
Employees should keep an eye on their work email where they will receive a link to create an account and register for the vaccine. The county's website says "all public/private/parochial/charter K-12 school teachers and staff should work directly with their school administration." The site also says that school employees do not need to register on the county's site.
Questions from educators can be sent to EOCEducation@pima.gov.
Educators vaccinated at the site set up at the University of Arizona. The county estimates there are about 53,000 people who fall in this category.
Protective service employees: The county is using a similar process as the one used for educators for this group, where agencies will prioritize employees and forward that information to the county on a regular basis.
People in this category should first check with their employers before making an appointment online.
This group will receive their vaccines at the Tucson Convention Center.
What you'll need
Everyone will need an email address, that's where a link to make an vaccination appointment will be sent after registration. For those in the 75 and older category registering by phone, librarians staffing the hotline can help you set up an email account.
You will also need to present a photo ID at your vaccination appointment. This does not have to be an ID issued by the state of Arizona, it just has to have your name, date of birth and a photo.
Those in protective services/law enforcement, childcare, K-12 education and higher education will also need to bring a proof of employment like an employee ID, pay or pay stub to their appointment.