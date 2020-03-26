Hi, friends. We know that things seem to be changing faster than we can all keep up. And even though we can't tell you about fun events happening right now, we still want to help you engage with and love our community.
For local, breaking news, check out the Arizona Daily Star's coronavirus updates.
On this page, we plan to share news updates, how local businesses and organizations are responding and what we can do to support each other through this. ❤️
March 27
*The #ThisIsTucson team made it through our second week of working from home. We miss seeing each other, and we miss seeing you around town. Thanks for sticking with us and supporting our community.*
• Four Pima County residents have died of COVID-19, up from two on Thursday, according to the Pima County Health Department website.
• Here's a guide to local child care options for essential workers.
So far, many groups haven't seen a huge increase in demand for child care but they are open and prepared to serve families who need care now and in the foreseeable future as school closures remain in place.
• Dr. Bob England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department, answered a few of the pressing questions people have been asking regarding the COVID-19 virus, including questions about testing and the supply chain.
• The Pima County Public Library will help you get a library card by phone or email. This is awesome, because even though library branches are currently closed, library card holders have access to tons of free ebooks, audiobooks, movies and music which you can access online. You obviously need this during this era of social distancing. Go here to learn more.
• Hotel Congress has set up an online market for orders of hard-to-find items, produce, pantry essentials, refrigerated food, beer, wine and liquor. Items include toilet paper, rice, eggs, bread, potatoes, ground beef. Orders are due before 1 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays and can be picked up on Mondays and Thursdays between 3-6 p.m. Find the order form here.
• Live Theatre Workshop is doing a Facebook watch party of the "Tortoise and the Hare" Saturday, March 28 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 29 at 12:30 p.m. Go here for more information.
March 26
*No more cloudy, dreary days. We have enough to deal with*
• The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Thursday to extend business closures through April 10 due to the coronavirus outbreak.The measure limits restaurants to drive-thru and takeout and also calls for the closure of fitness centers, movie theaters, bingo halls, performance venues and similar public gathering sites. Pharmacies, grocery stores, banks and other essential services are not affected.
• Tucson sewers are creating DIY face masks for medical professionals. Here's everything you need to know about handmade face masks.
• University of Arizona students are helping make hand sanitizer and masks for health care workers in Southern Arizona.
• Fox Tucson Theatre is livestreaming a concert on Facebook Friday, March 27 for a Friday Night In. The show Acoustic Crossroads with Singer/Songwriters Billy Shaw Jr. and Amy Munoz starts at 7 p.m. Go here for more information.
• On Thursday morning, there were 508 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona, with 75 confirmed cases in Pima County.
• Tucson's La Cocina is serving free meals to restaurant workers who have been laid off because of coronavirus.
• As shoppers amass supplies to prepare themselves for self-isolation, grocers in Tucson say despite empty store shelves, the supply of food is keeping up with demand.
• Local organizations Visit Tucson and Storyteller PR are putting on a takeout version of Sonoran Restaurant Week to support local restaurants. They just debuted it today, but so far five restaurants have signed up. Go here to view the $30 takeout specials. Or email laura@storytellerpr.com if you'd like your restaurant to be included.
• Our food writer Andi Berlin will be on 1030 KVOI AM tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. to talk about how the local restaurant scene is adapting to the coronavirus crisis. Tune in on the radio or live stream it at kvoi.com.
• Pima County now has an employment hotline.
• Some hikers are ignoring the closure of Tumamoc Hill.
• Arizona Public Media has a collection of online learning resources and materials in Spanish for children in preschool to 12th grade.
• The Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona is hosting a cloth diapering webinar on Zoom on Friday from 2-3 p.m. for parents interested in learning more about this more sustainable option as disposable diapers are harder to get. Go here to register and learn more.
March 25
*We made it to Wednesday, friends. How are we all doing?*
• Two more Tucson schools, Dunham and Myers-Ganoung elementary schools, are taking to the streets on Friday to spread some cheer to students. Teachers and staff from the schools will drive through their surrounding neighborhoods for a car parade to greet their families and students who are home during school closures.
• We started a resource list to compile all the places to find free meals, food assistance, takeout options, mobile meal delivery and more food options. Go here to read it.
• Getting some fresh air is nice, but remember social distancing applies outdoors, too.
• Students living in one of the largest dorms at the University of Arizona have been told to watch for symptoms after a student there, who recently returned home, tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
• Most of Tumamoc Hill’s walkers are staying away while the hill is closed to the public due to the coronavirus — but some scofflaws are sneaking up.
• In lieu of Cyclovia Tucson, which was supposed to be this Sunday, March 29, organizers of the community event are encouraging people to record video messages about how they're staying connected to community while social distancing and what they most look forward to when Cyclovia is able to return. It's a virtual celebration. Go here to learn more and record your own video tribute.
• Small business owners economically affected by the novel coronavirus can apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan online and can call the Pima Community College Small Business Development Center for assistance.
• The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona increased to 401, up from 326, officials said Wednesday.
• The Arizona Daily Star asked local non-profits what they need now to help them help our community. Here's the huge list of ways to help.
• Arizona's largest beer distributor Crescent Crown Distributing has pledged to provide at least $50,000 for furloughed bar and restaurant employees across the state. To apply, your business must be a member of the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association. More info here.
• After more than a year of planning, a new brewery MotoSonora Brewing Co. opened in Tucson, despite the citywide ban on dining rooms. For now, the business is filling up growlers and crowlers to-go, and plans to hold a grand opening when dining rooms are open again.
• Street Taco and Beer Co. announced on Facebook that it's offering 40 percent off takeout and pickup orders. Police, military, fire fighters, court employees and teachers will receive 50 percent off.
• Copcake Cakery has created an adorable unicorn cupcake kit to add some sparkle to your days. For $8 you get two cupcakes, two frosting bags, two chocolate unicorn horns and ears, one speciality sprinkle mix, one piping tip and an online tutorial about how to assemble your magical creation. Pre-orders close Friday, March 27. Go here for more information.
• Taking another walk in your neighborhood? Here's a list of wildflowers and birds you're likely to see.
March 24
*making an executive decision about dinner: Tuesdays are now Takeout Tuesday*
• Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Education announced today that they are working with school districts across the state to launch a childcare program, called Arizona Enrichment Centers, for children of first responders, critical healthcare workers and essential public sector workers, including child safety workers. They hope to have these centers running by next week. Go here to read more about the plan.
• The governor's office launched an initiative today to help Arizonans with resources and information during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Arizona Together initiative is a central location for people to find resources if they need help and find ways to help others. There is information for things like financial assistance, information for seniors, employment, food, volunteering as well as business resources. The governor also announced the creation of the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund which will take donations for personal protective equipment for medical personnel, non-profit organizations that support vulnerable community members and to help provide technology resources for low-income students for remote learning.
• The teachers and staff at White Elementary School are organizing a car parade that will take place on Friday. The staff will meet at the school and caravan through the neighborhood to wave hello to its students and families.
• Scientists at the UA made 1,600 COVID-19 tests kits over the weekend and are producing thousands more for use here in the community.
• Casas Adobes Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery donated its extra face masks and gloves to the Pima County Health Department to distribute as needed.
• Local utilities including Tucson Electric Power Co., Southwest Gas Corp., Tucson Water and Trico Electric Cooperative have said they will not disconnect customers for non-payment or charge late fees during the coronavirus pandemic.
• Saguaro National Park restrooms and comfort stations will be closed starting Tuesday.
• You can see so many unique pieces of public art from the comfort and safety of your car. Use this guide to help you find some pieces to check out.
• The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona has increased to 326 as of Tuesday morning. Confirmed cases in Pima County increased to 42.
• Gov. Ducey released a list of 'essential services' that would leave workers in those fields free to travel in case he declares a 'shelter-in-place' order.
• The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, can provide immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The helpline is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week free resource that responds to people who need crisis counseling and support. The helpline is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
• 5 Points Market and Restaurant is doing a trial run of selling produce from its tiny Riverview Farm. There are a small quantity of fresh beets, greens and herbs available for purchase here until 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
• Local t-shirt designer QMULATIVE is selling a custom-made T-shirt in collaboration with Ermanos, Thunder Canyon Brewery, Pop Cycle and Why I Love Where I Live. $10 of each tee will go to one of those businesses. More info on their Instagram page.
• Need to get some exercise? A Tucson running expert has some tips.
•Seen on Facebook: This Little Free Library has been converted into a Little Free Pantry with a leave-what-you-can, take-what-you-can philosophy.
• Make Way for Books has launched an online storytime Monday through Friday from 10:30-11 a.m. Go here for more information.
March 23
• The Loft Cinema changed its well-known marquee on Speedway Friday night to a giant message of reassurance.
• Welcome Diner, 902 E. Broadway, is offering pay-what-you-can "staff meals" — the daily meal offered free to employees and based on ingredients Executive Chef Ian Rosales has on hand. In the past week, that meal has included butternut squash bisque, Thai soup, jambalaya with red beans and rice, roasted veggies salad and Spanish rice with jackfruit. Rosales also is experimenting with dishes that can be frozen and eaten later including a fried green tomato parmesan.
• There are lots of ways you can help your neighbors and the community. Here are some ideas.
As social distancing begins in earnest, we find that the need to rally together as a communi…
• The Arizona Daily Star wants to help Pima County charities with needs connect with people who can meet those needs. Go here for more information.
• Gigs are canceled, tours are off, but that hasn't stopped some Tucson musicians from reaching audiences virtually and through carry-out concerts.
• Sammy's Mexican Grill is offering free meals to anyone in the Tucson area who has lost their job as a result of the coronavirus.
• Food writer Andi Berlin talks with three different restaurants about how they are staying open and staying safe.
• Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona rise to 234. Pima County had 24 confirmed cases as of Monday afternoon.
• Club Congress and Maynards Market & Kitchen announced over the weekend that they're closing their doors "for the foreseeable future." They've started a GoFundMe account for their hourly staff and have so far raised $6,115 of their $50,000 goal. "We will be back and stronger than ever, but until then, thank you for the support," they said on Facebook.
• People with concerns or mild to moderate symptoms specific to the coronavirus can use the Northwest Healthcare's VirtualHealthConnect app to talk with a provider using a smartphone or computer, the Tucson-area healthcare provider said in a news release.
• A University of Arizona psychiatry professor gave us some tips for helping kids through these uncertain times.
• Tucson Unified School District launched a "Learn at Home" resource website with a sample daily schedule and links to grade-appropriate tools for English language arts, math, science and visual arts that kids can use during school closures. The district is working on its framework for remote learning.
• Many Tucson-area school districts began free breakfast and lunch distribution today for all children ages 18 and younger. Find the list of locations here.
• Arizona is getting a virus hotline with $2 million from the state.
• Arizona Motor Vehicle Division is limiting office visits to people who have set appointments starting Monday. A new statewide customer service line, 602-712-2700, will be available between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to assist people who need to access MVD services remotely or need to set appointments. More than two-thirds of MVD services are available at ServiceArizona.com. Gov. Doug Ducey last week extended the driver license expiration date by six months for anyone whose license expires between March 1 and Sept. 1.
• Arizona has received a large shipment of masks, gloves and other supplies for health workers battling COVID-19.