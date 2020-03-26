Hi, friends. We know that things seem to be changing faster than we can all keep up. And even though we can't tell you about fun events happening right now, we still want to help you engage with and love our community.
For local, breaking news, check out the Arizona Daily Star's coronavirus updates.
On this page, we plan to share news updates, how local businesses and organizations are responding and what we can do to support each other through this. ❤️
March 26
*No more cloudy, dreary days. We have enough to deal with*
• The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Thursday to extend business closures through April 10 due to the coronavirus outbreak.The measure limits restaurants to drive-thru and takeout and also calls for the closure of fitness centers, movie theaters, bingo halls, performance venues and similar public gathering sites. Pharmacies, grocery stores, banks and other essential services are not affected.
• Tucson sewers are creating DIY face masks for medical professionals. Here's everything you need to know about handmade face masks.
• University of Arizona students are helping make hand sanitizer and masks for health-care workers in Southern Arizona.
• Fox Tucson Theatre is livestreaming a concert on Facebook Friday, March 27 for a Friday Night In. The show Acoustic Crossroads with Singer/Songwriters Billy Shaw Jr. and Amy Munoz starts at 7 p.m. Go here for more information.
• On Thursday morning, there were 508 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona, with 75 confirmed cases in Pima County.
• Tucson's La Cocina is serving free meals to restaurant workers who have been laid off because of coronavirus.
• As shoppers amass supplies to prepare themselves for self-isolation, grocers in Tucson say despite empty store shelves, the supply of food is keeping up with demand.
• Local organizations Visit Tucson and Storyteller PR are putting on a takeout version of Sonoran Restaurant Week to support local restaurants. They just debuted it today, but so far five restaurants have signed up. Go here to view the $30 takeout specials. Or email laura@storytellerpr.com if you'd like your restaurant to be included.
• Our food writer Andi Berlin will be on 1030 KVOI AM tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. to talk about how the local restaurant scene is adapting to the coronavirus crisis. Tune in on the radio or live stream it at kvoi.com.
Become a member of #ThisIsTucson. None of our stories are behind a paywall because we believe this work should be free. We just launched membership last week because we believe in the power of journalism to help people find answers, connect with their community and change things for the better — and that work is costly. If you believe in what we do, your contribution directly helps our team of five local amazing women keep doing this work for you.
• Pima County now has an employment hotline.
• Some hikers are ignoring the closure of Tumamoc Hill.
• Arizona Public Media has a collection of online learning resources and materials in Spanish for children in preschool to 12th grade.
• The Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona is hosting a cloth diapering webinar on Zoom on Friday from 2-3 p.m. for parents interested in learning more about this more sustainable option as disposable diapers are harder to get. Go here to register and learn more.