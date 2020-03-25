Hi, friends. We know that things seem to be changing faster than we can all keep up. And even though we can't tell you about fun events happening right now, we still want to help you engage with and love our community.
For local, breaking news, check out the Arizona Daily Star's coronavirus updates.
On this page, we plan to share news updates, how local businesses and organizations are responding and what we can do to support each other through this. ❤️
March 25
*We made it to Wednesday, friends. How are we all doing?*
• Two more Tucson schools, Dunham and Myers-Ganoung elementary schools, are taking to the streets on Friday to spread some cheer to students. Teachers and staff from the schools will drive through their surrounding neighborhoods for a car parade to greet their families and students who are home during school closures.
• We started a resource list to compile all the places to find free meals, food assistance, takeout options, mobile meal delivery and more food options. Go here to read it.
• Getting some fresh air is nice, but remember social distancing applies outdoors, too.
• Students living in one of the largest dorms at the University of Arizona have been told to watch for symptoms after a student there, who recently returned home, tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
• Most of Tumamoc Hill’s walkers are staying away while the hill is closed to the public due to the coronavirus — but some scofflaws are sneaking up.
• In lieu of Cyclovia Tucson, which was supposed to be this Sunday, March 29, organizers of the community event are encouraging people to record video messages about how they're staying connected to community while social distancing and what they most look forward to when Cyclovia is able to return. It's a virtual celebration. Go here to learn more and record your own video tribute.
• Small business owners economically affected by the novel coronavirus can apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan online and can call the Pima Community College Small Business Development Center for assistance.
• The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona increased to 401, up from 326, officials said Wednesday.
• The Arizona Daily Star asked local non-profits what they need now to help them help our community. Here's the huge list of ways to help.
Become a member of #ThisIsTucson. None of our stories are behind a paywall because we believe this work should be free. We just launched membership last week because we believe in the power of journalism to help people find answers, connect with their community and change things for the better — and that work is costly. If you believe in what we do, your contribution directly helps our team of five local amazing women keep doing this work for you.
• Arizona's largest beer distributor Crescent Crown Distributing has pledged to provide at least $50,000 for furloughed bar and restaurant employees across the state. To apply, your business must be a member of the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association. More info here.
• After more than a year of planning, a new brewery MotoSonora Brewing Co. opened in Tucson, despite the citywide ban on dining rooms. For now, the business is filling up growlers and crowlers to-go, and plans to hold a grand opening when dining rooms are open again.
• Street Taco and Beer Co. announced on Facebook that it's offering 40 percent off takeout and pickup orders. Police, military, fire fighters, court employees and teachers will receive 50 percent off.
• Copcake Cakery has created an adorable unicorn cupcake kit to add some sparkle to your days. For $8 you get two cupcakes, two frosting bags, two chocolate unicorn horns and ears, one speciality sprinkle mix, one piping tip and an online tutorial about how to assemble your magical creation. Pre-orders close Friday, March 27. Go here for more information.
• Taking another walk in your neighborhood? Here's a list of wildflowers and birds you're likely to see.