We've got holiday brain at the This is Tucson office, and looking through our stories from December we realized that we basically wrote our own version of the "12 Days of Christmas" — the Tucson edition.
So here you go, feel free to hum along as you read this list and cut us some slack. We definitely took some creative liberties here (including mixing our holidays).
In the month of December This is Tucson gave to you....
Twelve Tucson gift shops
🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁
Eleven dreidels spinning
✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
Nine chinese noodles
🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜
Eight lights a blinking
🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄
Seven trains a chugging
🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂
Six family outings
⛸️⛸️⛸️⛸️⛸️⛸️
Five things to do
🤸🤸🤸🤸🤸
Four(teen) Santa Clauses
🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻
Three new traditions
🍭🍭🍭
Two business owners
👑👑
..... and mega Tucson gift guide
🌵