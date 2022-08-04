A local artist is bringing a shiny and funky twist to art influenced by the Sonoran Desert’s iconic green giants with her disco ball inspired saguaros.

The handmade double-sided hanging mosaics feature numerous five-millimeter square mirror tiles meticulously placed on a piece of wood shaped like a saguaro cactus and topped with a UV coating to seal the deal.

Oh yeah, did we mention they spin?

Whether you hang it next to your window in your bedroom or place it on your patio, you'll get the full effect of the sparkly piece of art when the beaming Arizona sun hits the “discoguaro” just right, allowing you to take in all of its shining glory. (There are also wall hangings, in case a spinning saguaro isn’t your thing, but who wouldn’t want a shiny spinning saguaro?)

The magical creations are designed and handcrafted by sixth-generation Tucsonan Karen Tully, also known as Diosa's Discosaics, who began making the discoguaros in late 2020.

“Everybody's happy when a disco ball’s on,” Tully said. “The disco ball goes on and everybody lights up, you know, they get that twinkle in their eye. I've had a vision my whole life of getting disco balls into people's lives. Like ever since my early 20s, I've been helping people buy disco balls and I've always said I was gonna have my own disco ball business. I didn't realize I was actually going to be making them.”

Much like everyone else in 2020, the raging COVID-19 pandemic forced Tully to pivot from her full-time career as a massage therapist, to an artist reigniting her passion for disco ball art.

Before making discoguaros, Tully made other mirror art, such as mirrored party hats and costumes. Although she is a native Tucsonan, Tully spent nearly 20 years away from the Old Pueblo and lived in San Francisco and New Orleans, hence the fun mirrored clothing and accessories for Mardi Gras.

“I just started appreciating the desert so much,” she said. “You know, once you leave home, you realize where you're from and so I just started really getting into the saguaro cactus. ... The (discoguaro) idea didn't really come from, like, a certain saguaro, it's just kind of a love for Tucson.”

Since the early days of making a discoguaro from a piece of cardboard, Tully’s creations have come a long way. The work, Tully says, is tedious because she wants the creations to be perfect.

The spinning artwork, along with new 3D discoguaros, discoguaro earrings and wall hangings, is now available at local shop Arizona Poppy, 150 S. Fourth Ave., for purchase.

“I just got my stuff into the Arizona Poppy shop that just opened,” Tully said. “And that's been fun because I've been wanting to get my stuff into the shop. That shop really felt like it was the type of shop I wanted my stuff in.”

A sign from the universe 🌵

When Tully was forced to leave message therapy full-time after 16 years due to COVID, she picked up many freelance jobs such as DJing, art commissions and delivering for Instacart.

Although Tully was happy to try something new, she says the Instacart gig was “the worst decision I've ever made.”

While Instacarting, a car crashed into hers (while she wasn’t in it) and the incident made her car un-drivable — something that she took as a sign from the universe that she wasn’t doing what she was supposed to be doing.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I'm not supposed to be doing this. I'm supposed to be making art,’” Tully said. “And that was like the same day that Arizona Poppy contacted me and was like, ‘Hey, you want to get your stuff in our shop?’ And that's like, could the universe be more clear?”

Tully also credits her switch to art to one of her best friends — a fashion designer who died a few months before she started making discoguaros.

“All I could think about was like, ‘Well, at least she followed her joy. At least she was making fashion her whole life and, you know, spreading joy into people's lives by making them feel beautiful,’” Tully said. “I was like, ‘I need to do that. Like, I need to stop everything I'm doing and I need to make sure I'm following my joy.’ I’m (now) following my joy and like I said, it's just been so fluid and organic. I haven't had to do anything, like people are coming to me. So I feel like I'm doing the right thing.”

Tully has no plans to stop creating her signature discoguaro, but she hopes to implement her mirrored style into bigger projects, like discosaic murals and, hopefully, a life-size discoguaro somewhere in Tucson.

“I'm like a sixth-generation Tucsonan and talking about my love for Tucson goes back through my ancestors, so this is deep-rooted,” Tully said.

“I think it's cool that now that I'm back in Tucson, I’m finding a lot of pride in being a sixth-generation Tucsonan. When I was a kid, it's kind of like, ‘Oh, I gotta get out of here.’ And now that I'm here, it's like, ‘Oh, my God, my grandparents walked these streets. My grandparents looked at the saguaros. And my great-great grandparents did and my great-great-great grandparents did.’ Like, how cool was that? I’m falling in love with Tucson again.”

For more information about Diosa's Discosaics, follow her Instagram page or check out her work at Arizona Poppy or through Tully's Etsy shop.