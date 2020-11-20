Pima County is adding three drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.
The Pima County Health Department is working with Pima Community College and Arizona State University to open the sites on PCC campuses.
The tests will use spit samples instead of the nasopharyngeal test that reaches the back of the nasal canal, the Pima County Health Department said in a news release.
Pima County's tests are free to anyone age 5 or older whether they have symptoms or not. Find more information about locations and no-appointment-necessary pop-up testing sites on the county's website.
“As cases rise, we are eager to increase available testing for the people of Pima County,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, Director of the Health Department, said. “If you know or suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19, we encourage you to get tested.”
Testing at PCC West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Rd., will be open Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, starting Nov. 16.
Testing at the PCC Desert Vista Campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, will be open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, starting Dec. 2.
The PCC east campus, , will have testing Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon starting Dec. 4.