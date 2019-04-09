When you feel a little blah and can't shake it, maybe it's time for a mental health boost.
Doing small things in your daily life can have a big impact on your mental health and put that spring back into your step.
Get outside
Studies show that being outside is good for your mind. One such study found that people who spent 90 minutes walking in nature spent much less time focusing on negative thoughts.
Lucky for us, we're surrounded by beautiful places that aren't far from the city, but remain natural.
Take Sabino Canyon, for example. There's water, desert trails and wildlife to see. It's easily accessible at 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road, and just costs $5 to park. You can also get an annual pass for $20.
Move your body
Moving your body also benefits your brain. Science says so.
A 2014 study found that physical activity reduced depression symptoms in people with mental illness.
It doesn't matter what kind of exercise you do to get the benefit, so find something you enjoy, whether that's rocking out at a Zumba class or going for a jog outside.
The track around Randolph Golf Course, 602 S. Alvernon Way, is paved and popular with runners, walkers, skaters and cyclists. It's just short of 3 miles and located in the middle of town. While you're there you can veer off into Reid Park and sit by the duck pond.
Unleash your creativity
A 2016 study on the art of being mentally healthy found that those who were engaged with art for more than 100 hours a year reported better mental well being than those who were not.
If you're not sure where to start, The Drawing Studio, 2760 N. Tucson Blvd., hosts Try It workshops every month on a different medium. They're a great way to get your feet wet without having to invest a bunch of money on supplies and classes. Each workshop costs $40 and includes supplies. Go here for a schedule.