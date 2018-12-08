Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids

Kara Vickory, left, and Emma Sterling learn the ins and outs of a Western saddle as part of a TRAK horsemanship class.

Winter break is coming up for the kids and if you have to work during those two weeks, it's time to start planning. 

Lucky for them, Tucson has a bunch of fun day camps in a variety of subjects from sports to horse camp. Pro tip: Give these as gifts to kids for the holidays. Win-win.

We're kinda jealous we don't get to go. 

Little Buckaroos Winter Riding Camp

Coalton Quakenbush, 10, runs with his horse Little Doc during riding class at the TRAK Ranch at 3250 E. Allen Rd. in Tucson, AZ. TRAK, Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, just recently moved into this property.

What: Kids ages 5-7 will learn about the morning routine on the ranch, learn about the animals that live there and have hand-led riding lessons. 

When: Dec. 27-28, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. 

Where: TRAK, 3250 E. Allen Road

Cost: $150, must be paid by Dec. 20

Playformance Camp

What: Kids will spend the day participating in active, age-appropriate games and activities including games, sports and creative play. Playformance is a parkour gym downtown. 

When: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Where: Playformance, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $325 for a five full day punch card; $70 per day. Early and after care available for $10 per hour

Mad Scientist Winter Break Camp

What: Your little ones, ages 3½ to 12 will become mad scientists for a few days. They'll make science crafts, play fun games and have open play time in the gym. 

When: Jan. 2-4, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Half day options are available. 

Where: Heart and Soul Kids Activity Center, 8363 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $150 for full day/full session; $75 half days/full session; $60 one full day; $30 one half day. Before care is available from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. for $5 and aftercare is available from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for $10.

Reid Park Zoo camp

A giraffes plays with a soccer ball while another grabs a snack from a visitor during the Safari Nights event at the Reid Park Zoo.

What: Children ages 6-12 will learn about what the zoo does to keep animals warm and safe during winter. Each day, camp will focus on a different theme with animal encounters, zoo tours, crafts and hands-on activities. 

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Court

When: Dec. 27-28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Cost: $55 per day; $45 members

Old Pueblo Gymnastics winter camp

What: Kids ages 4-10 will participate in introductory to intermediate level gymnastics and games in a structured environment. 

Where: Old Pueblo Gymnastics, 7670 E. Wrightstown Road

When: Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Half day options are available.

Cost: $144 full days per week or $84 for half days if you register by Dec. 9. After that the price goes up to $159 and $93. You also have to pay an annual membership fee of $35.

Flandrau Fusion Camp

Mia Moon, 8, and Rutvik Pateo, 8, from Fulton Elementary School, help prevent a mock “uranium leak.”

What: Children in third through sixth grade can sign up for different themed camps including Lego Engineering, Lost in Space and Chemistry 101, where they'll participate in hands-on activities, games and more. 

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

When: Jan. 2-4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $50 per day. Early care and after care are available for an additional $5 per day

Jewish Community Center Winter Camp J

What: The Jewish Community Center offers camp options for kids in grades K-8. Little kids in kindergarten through second grade will participate in cooking, athletics, art, sports, play and more while older kids have options like sports, archery, field trips and more. 

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

When: Week 1 is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and 26-28. Week 2 is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 31 and Jan. 2-4. Before care starting at 7 a.m. and aftercare as late as 6 p.m. available for free.

Cost: $60-$80 per day

UA Winter Break Camp 2018

What: Campers ages 5-15 will participate in winter-themed crafts, healthy cooking activities, exploring the UA campus and more. 

Where: University of Arizona Student Recreation Center, 1400 E. Sixth Street

When: Jan 2-5., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can drop them off as early as 7:30 a.m. and pick them up as late as 5:30 p.m. for no additional charge

Cost: $180 or $50 per day

YMCA Winter Camp

Kids will participate in a variety of games and activities at the Ott Family YMCA's fall break camp.

What: Fun-filled days that include art projects, games, field trips and more.

Where: Several YMCA locations around Tucson

When: Week one is Dec. 26-28 and week two is Jan. 2-4. Times vary by location

Cost: Starting at $25 per day. Prices vary by location.

Kidco SchoolzOut Camp 

What: The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department hosts camps during school breaks for children ages 5-11. Activities include games, sports, arts and crafts, nutrition-based learning, performing arts, field trips and more. 

Where: Various recreation centers in Tucson

When: Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Cost: $40

