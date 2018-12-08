Winter break is coming up for the kids and if you have to work during those two weeks, it's time to start planning.
Lucky for them, Tucson has a bunch of fun day camps in a variety of subjects from sports to horse camp. Pro tip: Give these as gifts to kids for the holidays. Win-win.
We're kinda jealous we don't get to go.
Little Buckaroos Winter Riding Camp
What: Kids ages 5-7 will learn about the morning routine on the ranch, learn about the animals that live there and have hand-led riding lessons.
When: Dec. 27-28, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: TRAK, 3250 E. Allen Road
Cost: $150, must be paid by Dec. 20
Playformance Camp
What: Kids will spend the day participating in active, age-appropriate games and activities including games, sports and creative play. Playformance is a parkour gym downtown.
When: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Playformance, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $325 for a five full day punch card; $70 per day. Early and after care available for $10 per hour
Mad Scientist Winter Break Camp
What: Your little ones, ages 3½ to 12 will become mad scientists for a few days. They'll make science crafts, play fun games and have open play time in the gym.
When: Jan. 2-4, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Half day options are available.
Where: Heart and Soul Kids Activity Center, 8363 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $150 for full day/full session; $75 half days/full session; $60 one full day; $30 one half day. Before care is available from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. for $5 and aftercare is available from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for $10.
Reid Park Zoo camp
What: Children ages 6-12 will learn about what the zoo does to keep animals warm and safe during winter. Each day, camp will focus on a different theme with animal encounters, zoo tours, crafts and hands-on activities.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Court
When: Dec. 27-28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $55 per day; $45 members
Old Pueblo Gymnastics winter camp
What: Kids ages 4-10 will participate in introductory to intermediate level gymnastics and games in a structured environment.
Where: Old Pueblo Gymnastics, 7670 E. Wrightstown Road
When: Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Half day options are available.
Cost: $144 full days per week or $84 for half days if you register by Dec. 9. After that the price goes up to $159 and $93. You also have to pay an annual membership fee of $35.
Flandrau Fusion Camp
What: Children in third through sixth grade can sign up for different themed camps including Lego Engineering, Lost in Space and Chemistry 101, where they'll participate in hands-on activities, games and more.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
When: Jan. 2-4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $50 per day. Early care and after care are available for an additional $5 per day
Jewish Community Center Winter Camp J
What: The Jewish Community Center offers camp options for kids in grades K-8. Little kids in kindergarten through second grade will participate in cooking, athletics, art, sports, play and more while older kids have options like sports, archery, field trips and more.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Week 1 is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and 26-28. Week 2 is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 31 and Jan. 2-4. Before care starting at 7 a.m. and aftercare as late as 6 p.m. available for free.
Cost: $60-$80 per day
UA Winter Break Camp 2018
What: Campers ages 5-15 will participate in winter-themed crafts, healthy cooking activities, exploring the UA campus and more.
Where: University of Arizona Student Recreation Center, 1400 E. Sixth Street
When: Jan 2-5., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can drop them off as early as 7:30 a.m. and pick them up as late as 5:30 p.m. for no additional charge
Cost: $180 or $50 per day
YMCA Winter Camp
What: Fun-filled days that include art projects, games, field trips and more.
Where: Several YMCA locations around Tucson
When: Week one is Dec. 26-28 and week two is Jan. 2-4. Times vary by location
Cost: Starting at $25 per day. Prices vary by location.
Kidco SchoolzOut Camp
What: The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department hosts camps during school breaks for children ages 5-11. Activities include games, sports, arts and crafts, nutrition-based learning, performing arts, field trips and more.
Where: Various recreation centers in Tucson
When: Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $40