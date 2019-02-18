Summer is coming up fast and we know there is no harder task than trying to schedule your children's summer camps.
We know it takes research to sort out deadlines, age restrictions, dropoffs, pickups and budgets. SO SPENSIVE!
So we did our research to build a camp finder tool that could help you sort that all out quickly. We interviewed actual #ThisIsTucson readers (👋👋👋 Hi ladies, thank you so much!) to make a Tucson summer camp guide that was helpful and up-to-date.
You can browse all the camps on the front page or you can filter them down by topic, ages, cost and location. If you have a specific camp in mind, you can search for it.
Click on camps you are interested in for a ton of information: pricing, session dates, details about the camp, whether lunch is provided, websites, phone numbers, registration deadlines and more.
If you run a local camp and don't see it in the camp finder, click here for instructions.
Happy camping!