If you've been needing to get that cavity filled, you can get it done for free on Labor Day.
Risas Dental and Braces, 2901 S. Sixth Ave., is offering free basic teeth cleaning, cavity filling, tooth extraction and complete exams with x-rays as part of its inaugural Labor of Love event from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 3. Patients can choose one of those four services.
The event will include music, fun activities for kids and complimentary breakfast for people waiting in line.
Those in line before 8 a.m. will be guaranteed treatment. Appointments will not be accepted for this event.
Go here for more info.