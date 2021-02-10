Georgi MacNeil's husband made fun of her when she came home with a dog stroller from the thrift store.
MacNeil, who owns Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm with her husband Ken, said she'd find a use for it — and she certainly has.
Through the month of February, the farm is offering goat-a-grams — two baby goats in a stroller delivered to your home or office for a private 20-minute cuddle session.
"We started doing them last year because we had baby goats and it seemed like a great idea," MacNeil says.
"It went really well and we had a blast," she says. "It's really fun to show up with a stroller of goats, especially when it's a surprise."
The adorable goat-a-grams cost $100 and also come with a Valentine's Day card.
The farm currently has 22 adult goats — including some pregnant ones — and eight babies.
For more information
To book a goat-a-gram, call Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm at 399-6555.