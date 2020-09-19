How exactly did Tucson become home to one of the most renowned academic art museums in the Center for Creative Photography? What are some of the most unique items in its 8-million-piece archives from some of the world's finest photographers? And, how are photographs used for research across all subjects?
These are just a few topics we'll be learning from CCP curators and archivists at our next #ThisIsTucson member meetup.
While the center remains temporarily closed, CCP staff will share their expertise with us about its history, how it acquires archives and new works of art, what happens when a piece needs to travel and what upcoming exhibitions we can look forward to.
This virtual event is free for our #ThisIsTucson members. If you're not a member and still want to join the event, you can become a member here.
Researching, communicating and connecting our community are some of our core values, something that has become harder to do as people are asked to stay home and our staffers face furloughs.
What: #ThisIsTucson member meetup with the Center for Creative Photography
When: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m.
How to register: If you're already a #ThisIsTucson member, check your email for the Zoom sign-up link. If you're not already a member join here by Mon. Sept. 28 and we'll be sure you get the invite, too.
Cost: Free for members