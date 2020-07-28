Families who qualify can get two months of free internet service right as kids get ready to go back to school.
New customers who sign up between July 21 and Sept. 30 can get free internet through Cox's Connect2Compete program. After the two months are up, the service will cost $9.95 per month, according to a press release.
The program also includes a free Wi-Fi modem rental, access to more than 900 hotspots in Tucson and Southern Arizona, desktop and phone support and referrals for discounted, refurbished equipment through PCs for People.
To qualify for the Connect2Compete, families must have at least one child at home in kindergarten through 12th grade and participate in a government assistance program including the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, LIHEAP or public housing, according to press materials.
For more information, visit cox.com/c2c.
Other internet options
Comcast is also offering free internet service for 60 days to new customers for its Internet Essentials program, which is available through the end of the year. The service costs $9.95 per month after the 60 days and is available to families who qualify for public assistance programs, according to a press release. Visit internetessentials.com for more information. Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots are also available to customers and non-customers through the end of 2020. Find hotspots at wifi.xfinity.com.