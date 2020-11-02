Election day is almost here and it's your final chance to choose the leaders you want to represent you at the local, state and federal level.
If you haven't voted yet and are planning to head to the polls in person on Tuesday, Nov. 3 here are some helpful tips about what to know, what to bring and where to go.
Still need to research some candidates? You can use this guide with candidate endorsements from the Arizona Daily Star, as a resource to help you with research.
Return your early ballot
As of Oct. 30, more than 72% of the early ballots requested have been returned according to the Pima County Recorder's Office. While this is a record number, that means that many voters are still holding on to their early ballots.
If you received an early ballot by mail, you should fill out that ballot and drop it off. Do not mail it.
On Monday, Nov. 2 you can drop off your ballot at curbside drop-off sites until 5 p.m. These sites are staffed with election workers so you just drive up to the outdoor tent and a staffer will collect your ballot while you remain in your vehicle.
On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, you can drop off your early ballot at any polling location.
Find your polling place
If you are voting in person on election day, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to your residence address. Polling places can change, so don't assume it's the same location you always go to.
If you go to the wrong polling place you will be issued a provisional ballot, which is counted after the regular ballots, so it's super important to make sure you are at the right place.
Use this Polling Place Locator to find your polling location or call 520-724-4330 for help over the phone.
When to vote
Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
If you are in line by 7 p.m. you will still be allowed to vote, even if you don't get into the polling place until later. At 7 p.m. an announcement will be made and a poll worker will stay at the end of the line to show where the line ends.
What to bring
- Proper identification: At your polling place you will required to show identification to vote. Your driver's license is sufficient if your address is current. Find the full list of other forms of ID here, note that if you are using non-photographic ID you'll need to bring to documents with you.
- A face covering. You'll be asked to wear a face covering to vote indoors and masks will be available at polling places if you forget yours. If you choose not to wear a mask, poll workers can assist you with voting from your vehicle.
- A black or blue pen. This is optional, and poll workers will be sanitizing pens, but bringing your own means one less contact point. Just make sure you don't bring a Sharpie or a pen that will bleed through paper.
COVID-19 safety measures
If you are ill, it's best not to enter the polling place. You will have the opportunity to vote from your car. According to a news release from the Pima County Elections department, "poll workers wearing masks and gloves will come to the parking lots every 15 minutes to assist any voter who is unable to enter the polling place and retrieve a voted early ballot or administer curbside voting in the voter’s car." Voters who have disabilities or choose not to wear a mask can also vote from their car.
Keep at least six feet of distance while waiting in line.
Face masks will be available for voters who don't have a mask or forget theirs.
Polling locations will be cleaned and sanitized before opening and throughout the day. Hand sanitizer will also be available for voters.
Conduct at the polls
You are allowed to wear a t-shirt, button or other apparel supporting a candidate when you vote.
Abide by the 75-foot rule, a state law that calls for a 75-foot perimeter around a polling place to create a safe space for voting. The following rules are in place in the 75-foot perimeter:
- Only voters (and minors accompanying them, or anyone who is assisting a voter), election officials, credentialed political party observers and authorized U.S. Department of Justice observers are allowed to be within the 75-foot perimeter.
- Electioneering is prohibited within the 75-foot perimeter. This means you can't conduct any campaign-related activity such as handing out literature or talking to voters or poll workers about candidates or issues.
- Private citizens cannot bring firearms, even if licensed, into the 75-foot perimeter. According to the Arizona Secretary of State website, "openly carrying a firearm outside the 75-foot limit is also problematic and likely to result in unlawful voter intimidation. Additionally, any aggressive or ostentatious display of a weapon will almost certainly constitute an act of intimidation."
- Photography and videos are prohibited within the 75-foot perimeter. So, don't take any ballot selfies while voting. Even outside the perimeter, photography and videography of others is discouraged. "...Much like the open display of firearms, taking photos or videos outside the 75-foot-limit may have an intimidating effect on voters entering or exiting the voting location if done in an aggressive, threatening, or harassing way. Filming voters based on race, ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation is inappropriate," the Arizona Secretary of State's website says. "If you find it necessary to film to document the commission of a crime or other election-related violation, please consider informing a poll worker first."
Find more information about voting location conduct on the Arizona Secretary of State website.
If you feel like voter intimidation is occurring at your polling location, ask to speak to the inspector at your site who will investigate the incident and ask staff to observe what is happening or speak with any individuals or groups about their behavior, says Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson. While polling places will not be staffed with law enforcement, except in circumstances where traffic control is needed for high traffic areas, law enforcement is ready to respond if the need arises, Nelson says.
If you are not able to make it into your polling location and cannot speak to a poll worker because of intimidating behaviors, call the Pima County Elections Department at 520-724-6830 to report the issue.
The deal with provisional ballots
A provisional ballot is issued at a polling place if an issue arises. The provisional ballot is sent to the Pima County Recorder's Office the day after the election to determine if it is valid and should be counted. Reasons you may be issued a provisional ballot are:
- Forgetting to bring ID or not bringing the correct forms of ID
- Your name is not on the poll roster at the polling place (for reasons including: you're at the wrong polling place, or you didn't register to vote by the deadline or you moved but did not update your voter registration)
- Forgetting that you requested an early mail in ballot
- Forgetting to update your voter registration after a name change
Who to call
If you have any issues voting on Election Day, call the Pima County Elections Department at 520-724-6830.
How long do election results take
Unofficial election results, consisting of early ballot results, will be released at 8 p.m. on Election Day and those will be found here. The final ballot count will likely not be completed until Nov. 13 and the final election results will be made official by the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 17, Nelson says.
Find more information
Visit the Pima County Recorder's Office website or pima.gov/votesafe to find FAQs and additional information.