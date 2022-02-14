Sunset sky seen from Saguaro Park East, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

It's Arizona's birthday, and to celebrate 110 years of statehood, we're sharing some of the reasons we love to call this state our home.

While some outsiders view our state as a hot, dry barren land, we're here to say that Arizona is so much more than just the state where the Grand Canyon is. 

So here's a tribute to our home state, and our No. 1 Valentine.

A meaty smorgasbord at Tacos Apson in Tucson consists of cheesy caramelos (top left) and various tacos de carne asada, or grilled beef.  

The food

There is no shortage of unique and delicious food in Arizona. 

Especially so in Tucson’s neck of the woods (how many times can we mention that we’re a City of Gastronomy?) Oh, and we're also home to a James Beard award-winning Sonoran hot dog.

Thanks, Arizona, for always keeping our bellies full and our tastebuds sizzling.

A bolt of lightning illuminates a column of rain drenching mid-town, part of a powerful monsoon cell that dropped rain, winds and hail over parts of Tucson on July 20, 2021.

The monsoons

Ah, monsoons. Beautiful and sometimes terrifying at the same time. 

We love monsoons for so many reasons, and not just because they deliver some much-needed water to the desert.

We love how storms can roll in within minutes — but be gone almost as quickly as they came. We love watching lightning — from afar — and the momentary relief the clouds offer from the beating summer sun. 

We also love the strong smell of the creosote bush, and how we can use the word "haboob" without even blinking. 

Spring poppies and other wildflowers are in bloom and all over at Picacho Peak State Park on March 05, 2019.

Speaking of the weather...

There's not much that beats eating a raspado on a sunny, 75-degree day in Tucson... in January.

But despite the mostly sunny weather, Arizonans can still experience all four seasons. 

You can see spring wildflowers, swim in waterfalls during the summer, check out bursts of autumn color and go skiing in the winter.

And when the summer heat arrives here in Tucson, you can escape up north for some sweet relief. 

Lower Antelope Canyon in Page, AZ

The diverse landscape

Like the weather, the diversity of the landscape in Arizona is amazing.

Just look at Saguaro National Park and Sabino Canyon in Tucson... or the mountains and Flagstaff up north... or Antelope Canyon... or Horseshoe Bend... or the Grand Canyon... or...

We could go on and on and on (obviously).

A baby javelina hangs out with their mom in Ruth Russell’s backyard on July 23, 2019.

The wildlife

Coatis and jaguars and Gila monsters and mountain lions and javelinas and bobcats — just to name a few. 

From the cute and cuddly, to the ones that demand respect (and tons of space), we think Arizona is home to some of the coolest wildlife.

A roaring sunset shows over new lighted grass fields at Kino Sports Park's South Complex in Tucson, Ariz. on January 15, 2020. 

The sunsets

Arizona is home to some of the most incredible sunsets (and sunrises) we've ever seen, often making us stop what we're doing to take a photo.

Wonder why the sunsets in Tucson are so amazing? We'll tell you.

Saguaro cacti are backlit by western sun at the Saguaro National Park, West, Tucson Mountain District west of Tucson, AZ.

The cactus

If it has a cactus on it, we're into it. 

Saguaro, cholla, prickly pear — we're not picky, we like 'em all. And we say: The quirkier the better, kind of like our very own city of Tucson.

