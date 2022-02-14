It's Arizona's birthday, and to celebrate 110 years of statehood, we're sharing some of the reasons we love to call this state our home.
While some outsiders view our state as a hot, dry barren land, we're here to say that Arizona is so much more than just the state where the Grand Canyon is.
So here's a tribute to our home state, and our No. 1 Valentine.
The food
There is no shortage of unique and delicious food in Arizona.
Especially so in Tucson’s neck of the woods (how many times can we mention that we’re a City of Gastronomy?) Oh, and we're also home to a James Beard award-winning Sonoran hot dog.
Thanks, Arizona, for always keeping our bellies full and our tastebuds sizzling.
The monsoons
Ah, monsoons. Beautiful and sometimes terrifying at the same time.
We love monsoons for so many reasons, and not just because they deliver some much-needed water to the desert.
We love how storms can roll in within minutes — but be gone almost as quickly as they came. We love watching lightning — from afar — and the momentary relief the clouds offer from the beating summer sun.
We also love the strong smell of the creosote bush, and how we can use the word "haboob" without even blinking.
Speaking of the weather...
There's not much that beats eating a raspado on a sunny, 75-degree day in Tucson... in January.
But despite the mostly sunny weather, Arizonans can still experience all four seasons.
You can see spring wildflowers, swim in waterfalls during the summer, check out bursts of autumn color and go skiing in the winter.
And when the summer heat arrives here in Tucson, you can escape up north for some sweet relief.
The diverse landscape
Like the weather, the diversity of the landscape in Arizona is amazing.
Just look at Saguaro National Park and Sabino Canyon in Tucson... or the mountains and Flagstaff up north... or Antelope Canyon... or Horseshoe Bend... or the Grand Canyon... or...
We could go on and on and on (obviously).
The wildlife
Coatis and jaguars and Gila monsters and mountain lions and javelinas and bobcats — just to name a few.
From the cute and cuddly, to the ones that demand respect (and tons of space), we think Arizona is home to some of the coolest wildlife.
The sunsets
Arizona is home to some of the most incredible sunsets (and sunrises) we've ever seen, often making us stop what we're doing to take a photo.
Wonder why the sunsets in Tucson are so amazing? We'll tell you.
The cactus
If it has a cactus on it, we're into it.
Saguaro, cholla, prickly pear — we're not picky, we like 'em all. And we say: The quirkier the better, kind of like our very own city of Tucson.