Pop Cycle wants to make back-to-school a little easier for 50 middle schoolers.
The Fourth Avenue store is currently collecting school supplies to fill 50 backpacks that will go to local middle school students, including those at Paulo Freire Freedom School, Roskruge Bilingual Magnet K-8 School, Mansfeld Magnet Middle School, and a middle school in Sells.
"In middle school, it gets to a place where some kids have things and some kids don't," says DeeDee Koenen, a co-owner of Pop Cycle.
The shop is trying to fill in that gap.
Backpacks have already been purchased, but Pop Cycle is asking the community to donate school supplies to stuff the bags.
Here's the list of supplies they're asking for: Pocket folders, graph paper, composition books, lined paper, pencils, colored pencils, highlighters, glue sticks, big erasers, 12-inch rulers, protractors, pencil sharpeners, notebooks, 3x5 index cards, pencil pouches, pens, three-ring binders, notebook paper and flash drives.
Pop Cycle needs the school supplies before Saturday, Aug. 3. You can drop them off at the store, 422 N. Fourth Ave. The store hours this week are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Go here for more information.
Three other back-to-school drives
• Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth Street, is also doing a school supply drive starting Friday. Go here for more information.
• Saint Charles Tavern, 1632 S. Fourth Ave., will be collecting school supplies until Saturday, August 3. Go here for more information.
• Pima Federal Credit Union and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have partnered for the month of July to collect school supplies. You can donate items to any Pima Federal branch through July. Go here for more information.
Here are a few more places you can donate school supplies.