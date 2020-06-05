The City of Tucson is asking volunteers to help spruce up more than 60 parks, washes and other sites as part of its Team Up to Clean Up effort next week.
Volunteers can sign up to help out at an identified city site or organize a cleanup in their own neighborhood. The effort comes as COVID-19 restrictions loosen, says assistant city manager Albert Elias.
"This is an opportunity for the entire community and our city employees as well to get outside of their homes — everybody has been cooped up — and work together on something that will improve the appearance of our community as we go back out again," Elias says.
The city is partnering with United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona and Tucson Clean and Beautiful for the week-long clean up, June 8-13, of areas such as parks, right of ways and washes. This is not connected to any clean-up efforts downtown following the weekend's protests. Elias says it has been in the works for a while.
Volunteers at one of the 67 city-identified sites will help with picking up trash, weeding, painting and some repair work. Supplies and equipment will be provided.
If you'd like to organize a cleanup in your own neighborhood within city limits and need some equipment, the city and its partners may be able to help, Elias says. Especially if you need help getting rid of the debris produced as a result (hello giant tree branches that never fit in the garbage can).
You can sign up here, as an individual or a group, and select whether you'd like to volunteer at a city site, in your neighborhood or outside city limits. If you opt to clean up outside of city limits, you'll need to provide your own equipment and supplies.
Time slots span 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Saturday.
Participants are asked to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and stay home if they feel sick. Also, basic summer safety applies: Drink water, wear sunscreen and wear close-toed shoes (remember, snakes).
"We aren't requiring that people be experienced or handy in some way," Elias says. "We're looking for a spirit of willingness to help and work together and see a visual impact when they're done."
To learn more or to sign up, visit tucsonaz.gov/teamupcleanup.