Young people ages 14-21 can now apply for summer jobs through Pima County's Summer Youth Employment Program.
Applications can be filled out online here. They can also be picked up at a local high school, community center or library.
The deadline to apply is March 8.
Those chosen will work 20-40 hours per week for four to seven weeks this summer. Work includes outdoor labor, clerical, retail and more in public, private, non-profit and for-profit industries. The pay is $11 per hour.
Between 1,100 and 1,300 applicants will be chosen to work for Pima County, the City of Tucson, the University of Arizona and dozens of other local businesses.
Selections are made based on applications, grades, assessment scores, work interests, available funding, applicant program selections, geographic area and employer/work site requirements.
The Summer Youth Program also includes basic education where students can earn elective high school credit through learning math, reading and writing.
Call the Pima County Summer Youth Programs Hotline at 520-724-9639 for more info.