Tucson is a maker city.
I know this. You know this. We all know this.
That's why we created a giant database of local artists and makers who offer items perfect for gifting to your loved ones.
It's important to note, though, that while this database is large, it's nowhere near complete. We want this database to be as inclusive as possible — we know of lots of incredible artists, but we also know there are lots we unfortunately haven't yet met. We plan to keep adding to this local directory through the holiday season and beyond.
But that means we need your help. If you're an artist or know of an artist, fill out our Google Form (click here or scroll below) and we'll keep this database as an ever-evolving resource for the community, updating it until the end of time.
Keep this page bookmarked for the holidays, for birthdays, for those days when you just want to treat yourself with some creosote-scented soap.
Click the section you're most interested in and fall in love with the many talented makers who make Tucson, Tucson. Happy shopping!
If you're reading this on our app, we recommend opening it in your browser instead.