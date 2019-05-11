Let the summer party planning begin.
If hosting a pool party is on your summer bucket list check out Pima County's Summer Party Zone.
It's a program offered at three of the county's public pools that allows you to have a party, gathering or barbecue for $50.
The program is offered during open public swim, which means you don't have the whole pool to yourself. But, it does mean lifeguards are there at no extra charge.
The $50 price includes paid admission for 30 people and exclusive use of the Party Zone, which has grass and a permanent ramada, for up to three hours. If you have more than 30 people coming, you'll have to pay regular pool admission which is $3 for adults and $1 for children. You can have a maximum of 50 people at your event.
Although there's a ramada, the county does not provide tables and chairs, so you'll have to bring your own. You can also bring barbecue grills, birthday cake (which can be stored in the lifeguard fridge) and music. You cannot bring alcohol or tobacco.
The Party Zone is available Thursday-Sunday, Memorial Day to Labor Day from 1 to 4 p.m. at these three locations:
- Manzanita Pool, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.
- Thad Terry Pool, 7770 N. Shannon Road
- Wade McLean Pool, 12000 W. Emigh Road
You must book at least five days before your event. You can do that here. Just type the name of the pool into the search bar. Call 520-724-5211 with questions.