Hi, Tucson!

First, thank you so much for taking the time to support #ThisIsTucson in all the ways that you do — becoming a member, bookmarking one of our guides, signing up for our email newsletters, sharing our social media posts, purchasing merch, saying hi to us at events. We appreciate you to no end and truly wouldn't be here without your support. ❤️

We're an audience-first newsroom, creating content that's hopefully helpful and useful to you — our readers! Because it's important to us to continue providing coverage that you enjoy, we'd love your feedback in our 2022 reader survey. How are we doing? What do you want from us? What do you need from us? Your thoughts will help us create a service that you love.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The survey should take around 5-10 minutes to complete.

Thank you again for your support of #ThisIsTucson! And thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts with us.

Have any additional comments or trouble filling out this survey? Email editor Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com.