Lightning strikes the ground while a monsoon storm passes over the Rincon Mountains on the east side of Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 7, 2022 as seen from Babad Do'ag Scenic Overlook in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
Multiple ground strikes as well as cloud-to-cloud lighting flashes around a home on a ridge southeast of Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2022. The storm was mostly east of the Rincon Mountains until midnight. Another band was moving to the west just south of the city.
A monsoon storm begins dropping rain as it grows to the southeast of Sonoita, Ariz., July 29, 2022. The cell was one of several that formed over the area, dumping rain on the plain for much of the afternoon.
It's a lovely feeling to open the weather app and see emojis of clouds sitting next to each day of the upcoming week.
That's what's been happening recently and, in many areas of Tucson, the weather forecasts have been true — rain showers, lightning strikes, the booming sounds of thunder.
So far this monsoon season, which officially runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, the Tucson International Airport has seen 1.94 inches of rain as of Aug. 10, according to the National Weather Service Tucson. On average, by this time, Tucson usually receives 3.09 inches.
But there's still time. August is expected to see slightly above-average rainfall. So far in August alone, the airport has received 0.63 inches of rain.
The average amount of rain that Tucson sees during monsoon season is 5.69 inches, according to the weather service.
As Tucsonans know, though, it's not unusual to get tons of rain in one area of town and none in your own backyard. Check out rainlog.org, which was developed at the University of Arizona, to see rain totals recorded in other areas of Tucson. The site uses data from volunteers who have rain gauges at their homes and enter their totals through a form online following a storm. Anyone can join.
Monsoon doesn't officially end until Sept. 30 — while we wait to see how much rain the 2022 season gets, we compiled this gallery of 19 incredible monsoon photos taken by the talented photographers at the Arizona Daily Star.