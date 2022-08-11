It's a lovely feeling to open the weather app and see emojis of clouds sitting next to each day of the upcoming week.

That's what's been happening recently and, in many areas of Tucson, the weather forecasts have been true — rain showers, lightning strikes, the booming sounds of thunder.

So far this monsoon season, which officially runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, the Tucson International Airport has seen 1.94 inches of rain as of Aug. 10, according to the National Weather Service Tucson. On average, by this time, Tucson usually receives 3.09 inches.

But there's still time. August is expected to see slightly above-average rainfall. So far in August alone, the airport has received 0.63 inches of rain.

To compare, the 2021 monsoon season finished as the third-wettest on record and ended with 12.79 inches of rain. July 2021 was the wettest July on record. And 2020 was dreadful, if you remember — it was the second-driest monsoon on record, tallying only 1.62 inches of rain the entire season.

The average amount of rain that Tucson sees during monsoon season is 5.69 inches, according to the weather service.

As Tucsonans know, though, it's not unusual to get tons of rain in one area of town and none in your own backyard. Check out rainlog.org, which was developed at the University of Arizona, to see rain totals recorded in other areas of Tucson. The site uses data from volunteers who have rain gauges at their homes and enter their totals through a form online following a storm. Anyone can join.

Monsoon doesn't officially end until Sept. 30 — while we wait to see how much rain the 2022 season gets, we compiled this gallery of 19 incredible monsoon photos taken by the talented photographers at the Arizona Daily Star.

